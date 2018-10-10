Waymo, Cruise, Mobileye, and Tesla are all tackling self-driving cars in different ways — here's the breakdown (TSLA, GM, GOOGL, INTC)

news

Waymo, Cruise, Intel/Mobileye, and Tesla are the major contestants in the self-driving car race.

Each has developed a different business model.

Waymo and GM are using laser-radar technology, while Mobileye and Tesla are relying on cameras and sensors.



We're quite close to witnessing the arrival of widespread self-driving technologies that consumers can actually experience.

Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise are planning to launch ride-hailing services in major cities in 2019. Waymo is already testing the service in Phoenix, and Cruise has been experimenting in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Intel bought Mobileye last year, and the tech giant is aiming to provide self-driving technology to automakers, building on its existing expertise.

Tesla is of course also in the picture, with its Autopilot technology.

Not all self-driving systems and business plans are the same, however. In fact, Waymo, Cruise, Intel/Mobileye, and Tesla are each taking different approaches to autonomy.

Here's how they break down: