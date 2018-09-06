Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We compared the prices and amenities of standard rooms on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival cruise lines — here's the one with the best bang for your buck


Lifestyle We compared the prices and amenities of standard rooms on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Carnival cruise lines — here's the one with the best bang for your buck

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Vintagepix/Shutterstock

  • The cost of a cruise depends on what room you get and where you're going.
  • We compared the cost of an inside stateroom — the standard, most affordable stateroom — and its amenities on a cruise to the western Caribbean at three major cruise lines: Norwegian, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean.
  • Carnival is the most expensive, but offers more room, while Royal Caribbean is the most affordable overall.

How much does a cruise cost?

Well, that depends on what room you get.

We took a look at the standard inside stateroom — the most affordable room on a cruise ship — at three major cruise lines: Norwegian, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean. To keep things consistent, we chose a similar itinerary for each, selecting a five-day western Caribbean cruise in early April 2019 for two passengers embarking from Miami.

Carnival is the most expensive per room, but offers more square footage for your money. Meanwhile, Norwegian is the second most affordable per room, but costliest per square foot. Royal Caribbean is the most affordable overall, both by cost and per square foot.

However, there's more to a room than the cost — you also have to think about what you're paying for, like sleeping provisions and amenities. The size and arrangement of beds (or sofa beds) can vary, and while most cabins have basic amenities like a TV, closet, vanity, desk, couch, dresser, some don't have them all.

So, we took a closer look at the inside stateroom in each of the three cruise lines. Keep in mind that these specifics can change depending on cruise line's ship, as well as itinerary and season, and all featured staterooms have private bathrooms and showers.

Scroll through below to see which ones really offer more bang for your buck.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle These are the world's most active and inactive nationsbullet
3 Most Dangerous Check out the top 8 scariest towns in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle These are the most popular African travel destinations for US Presidents
Governors Island is a car-free island that closes to visitors in the evening.
Lifestyle People are paying up to $700 a night to go 'glamping' in luxury tents with 1,500-thread count linens on an island in New York Harbor
Lifestyle A peek inside the most expensive house on earth that was once owned by a king
Practice will help you get better over time.
Lifestyle I taught myself how to cook — here are 8 tips if you feel hopeless in the kitchen