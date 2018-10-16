We drove a $39,000 Toyota Camry that's loaded with cool features — here are the best ones

news

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Toyota Camry, now in its eighth generation, is all-new for 2018.

Recently, we were able to spend a week with a Toyota Camry XSE V6.

We were impressed by the Camry's fine collection of luxury, tech, and safety features.

The 2018 Toyota Camry starts at $23,495 while our top-of-the-line test car costs $38,730.

The Toyota Camry is the best selling car in America. Last year, Toyota sold more than 387,000 Camrys in the US last. In other words, the Camry will outsell anything without a truck bed.

And it has been this way for a couple of decades. Recently, we were able to spend a week with a 2018 Toyota Camry in top-of-the-line XSE V6 trim.

Overall we were impressed by the all-new eighth generation Camry's modern styling, high-quality materials, and powerful V6 engine. It was even, dare I say it, fun to drive. With 301 horsepower under the hood, our test car didn't hesitate to chirp the tires under hard acceleration. With the ability to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 5.8 seconds, the Camry V6 certainly boasts enough performance to surprise some people.

In terms of styling, Toyota has worked hard over the years to ditch its reputation for being a bland family transportation car. The Camry's fresh sheet metal feels fun and edgy while maintaining inoffensive nature.

The 2018 Toyota Camry starts at $23,495 while the XSE V6 starts at $34,950. With options, our test car carried an as-tested price $38,730. One of the many benefits of having the top spec model in the range is all of the extra tech and luxury goodies that comes with the car.

The Camry is available with an impressive mix of luxury, tech, and safety features. Here's a look at the Toyota Camry's coolest features: