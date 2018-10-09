We drove a $39,000 Volkswagen Tiguan and a $35,000 Mazda CX-5 to see which is the better compact crossover SUV — here's the verdict

news

Hollis Johnson

The Mazda CX-5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan are two of the best new compact crossover SUVs on the market.

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 starts at $24,150 while the top-spec all-wheel-drive Grand Touring model starts at $30,945.

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan starts at $24,595, but the top-of-the-line all-wheel-drive SEL Premium version starts at $37,550.

The Mazda's stylish design and strong driving dynamics won out over the Tiguan's spacious cabin and top-notch infotainment system.

In recent years, the compact crossover SUV has become a dominant force in the marketplace. This year, nearly one in every five vehicles sold in the US has been a compact SUV and the segment has grown nearly 15% since 2017.

The Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Nissan Rogue are the three heavy hitters in the segment. Through August, the trio accounts for roughly 40% of the more than 2 million compact SUVs sold in the US.

Fortunately, those looking to stray from the mainstream have a bevy of strong contenders to consider including the Mazda CX-5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

The second generation Mazda CX-5 debuted for the 2017 model year and has been a hit with both critics and customers. So far this year, CX-5 sales are up more than 26% over 2017.

The second generation Volkswagen Tiguan is all-new for the 2018 model year. The new Tiguan is roomier, more efficient, and available with a host of modern tech features. In many ways, the gen two Tiguan allowed VW to fix many of the shortcomings that plagued the slow-selling model it replaced.

Only the long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan will be available in the US. Sold in other markets as the Tiguan Allspace, the US Tiguan is 8.5 inches longer than the standard model.

Over the past year, Business Insider has had the chance to experience the top-of-the-line variants of both the CX-5 and the Tiguan.

Here's a closer look at how the Mazda CX-5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan stack up against one another: