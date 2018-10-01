We drove a $40,000 Jeep Cherokee SUV to see if the American icon is still one of the best money can buy — here's the verdict (FCAU)

news

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Jeep Cherokee is one of the most iconic names in the automotive industry.

The original Jeep Cherokee SUV debuted back in 1974 while current fifth-generation model debuted in 2013.

For 2019, the Cherokee received a new front-end design and some technology updates.

The Jeep is available with two four-cylinder and one six-cylinder engine options.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee starts at $24,195 while our well-optioned Cherokee Limited 4X4 started at $33,620. With options and feels included our as-tested price came to $40,040.

We were impressed by the Cherokee's powerful V6, well-designed cabin, and solid infotainment system. However, we weren't quite enamored with its ponderous 9-speed automatic transmission and uncomfortable driving position.

These days, crossovers and SUVs are ubiquitous. They can be found on every street in every town in America. However, the modern SUV as we know is a rather recent development in the automotive landscape.

According to Merriam-Webster, the term "sport-utility vehicle" wasn't used until 1969 and didn't appear in a car advertisement until 1974.

The SUV advertised in that ad was none other than the original SJ-series Jeep Cherokee.

Over the years, the Cherokee has become one of the iconic nameplates in the automotive industry with its off-roading street cred recognized from the streets of Beijing to the canyons of Utah.

But the Cherokee of today bears little resemblance to its spiritual ancestor. What started out as a rough and tumble two-door off-road wagon is now a polished crossover built on an Italian passenger car platform.

The current fifth-generation Cherokee debuted in 2013 and received a refreshed front fascia ahead for the 2019 model year.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to spend a week with a Billet Silver Metallic 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4.

For 2019 Jeep Cherokee is available in six different trim levels ranging from the base front-wheel-drive Latitude which starts at $24,195 to the four-wheel-drive Overland with a starting price of $37,775.

Our well-equipped six-cylinder Cherokee Limited 4X4 started at $33,620 with options and fees pushing the as-tested price to $40,040.

Here's a closer look at the refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4: