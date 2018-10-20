Pulse.com.gh logo
We drove a $46,000 Subaru Ascent SUV that will take on Toyota and Ford — here are its best features

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

  • The 2019 Subaru Ascent is the newest contender in the mid-size family SUV market.
  • Recently, Business Insider spent a week with a new Subaru Ascent Touring in Magnetite Gray Metallic.
  • The Ascent impressed up with its well-designed cabin, peppy driving dynamics, strong infotainment, and a solid suite of standard safety features.
  • The base 2019 Subaru Ascent starts at $31,995, while our top-of-the-line Ascent Touring starts at $44,695. With fees, our test car carried an as-test price of $45,670.

In 2017, more than 2.4 million new mid-size crossovers and SUVs rolled out of American dealerships accounting for 14% of US auto sales for the year.

Subaru's Outback off-road wagon has long been a big seller in the segment. But it has been years since the brand had a true three-row family SUV to take on the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot.

Subaru tried to crack the mid-size SUV market in 2005 with the B9 Tribeca. The Tribeca's odd styling, diminutive size, and tepid performance prevented it from gaining traction in the market. Even a 2008 facelift and the addition of a more powerful engine couldn't save the Tribeca, which soldiered on for nearly a decade before Subaru pulled the plug on the SUV in 2014.

For 2019, Subie is back with the all-new Indiana-built Ascent.

The Ascent will slot in above the Outback wagon in Subaru's lineup and will be its most expensive offering.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to spend a week with a new Magnetite Gray Metallic Subaru Ascent Touring.

The base 2019 Subaru Ascent starts at $31,995, while our top-of-the-line Ascent Touring starts at $44,695. With fees, our test car carried an as-test price of $45,670.

The Subaru Ascent is available with an impressive array of standard and optional tech, safety, and luxury features.

Here's a look at the coolest of the bunch:



