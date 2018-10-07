Pulse.com.gh logo
We drove a $46,000 Subaru Ascent SUV to see if it's ready to challenge Honda, Toyota, and Ford — here's the verdict


Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

  • The Subaru Ascent mid-size crossover SUV is all-new for 2019.
  • The Ascent is Subaru's first attempt at a mid-size SUV since the disappointing Tribeca was discontinued in 2014.
  • Subaru's new SUV will take on industry leaders like the Toyota Highlander and Ford Explorer.
  • The base 2019 Subaru Ascent starts at $31,995, while our top-of-the-line Ascent Touring starts at $44,695. With fees, our car carried an as-test price of $45,670.
  • We were impressed by the Ascent's comfortable cabin, bountiful safety features, solid driving dynamics, and powerful turbocharged engine.
  • However, the Ascent's somewhat anonymous styling and lethargic transmission were a bit disappointing.

Subaru has been on a roll in the US. The long-time purveyor of Japanese all-wheel-drive motors has reported nearly seven years worth of consecutive month over month sales growth.

Its Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek crossovers have become a popular alternative to the more mainstream offerings from Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Nissan.

But, success in the midsize SUV segment has eluded Subaru over the years. It tried in 2005 with the B9 Tribeca. Unfortunately, the Tribeca's odd styling, diminutive size, and tepid performance prevented it from gaining traction in the market. Even a 2008 facelift and the addition of a more powerful engine couldn't save the Tribeca that soldiered on for nearly a decade before Subaru pulled the plug on the SUV in 2014.

For 2019, Subaru is back with an all-new midsize SUV called the Ascent. Unlike the Tribeca, the Ascent is larger with room for up to eight passengers and is packed with a bevy of state-of-the-art tech features.

The Ascent is slated to slot in above the Outback wagon in Subaru's lineup and will be its most expensive offering.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to spend a week with a new Magnetite Gray Metallic Subaru Ascent Touring.

The base 2019 Subaru Ascent starts at $31,995, while our top-of-the-line Ascent Touring starts at $44,695. With fees, our car carried an as-test price of $45,670.

