We drove a $64,000 BMW X5 and a $65,000 Audi Q7 to find the winner in our battle of luxury SUVs — here's the verdict

news

Hollis Johnson

The BMW X5 and the Audi Q7 are two of the most popular midsize luxury SUVs in the US.

The X5 and Q7 both offer a large complement of tech features, stellar driving dynamics, and room for seven passengers.

The Audi Q7 starts at $49,900 while our top-of-the-line V6 Prestige trim test car starts at $65,400.

The BMW X5 starts $57,200 while our xDrive40e iPerformance hybrid tester starts at $63,750.

The Audi Q7's superior ride, technology, and interior space won out over the BMW X5's stellar driving dynamics and fuel economy.

It's hard to believe that the BMW X5 is now one of elder statesmen in the luxury SUV game. But the reality is that the X5 is coming up on its 20th birthday.

With the new fourth generation 2019 BMW X5 expected to arrive in US showrooms this November, it's easy to overlook the current third generation, dubbed the F30, that has served BMW's lineup with distinction since 2014.

In his review of a 2018 X5 xDrive40e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (sounds like something a quarterback barks out at the line of scrimmage), my colleague Matt DeBord praised the Bimmer's excellent driving dynamics.

"There's something to be said for simply getting it right, year after year," DeBord writes. "And make no mistake, BMW continues to get it right."

But in recent years, Audi's second-generation Q7 has risen in prominence.

The Audi's chic style, state-of-the-art tech, and family-friendly demeanor has won over its fair share of premium SUV buyers. In fact, the Audi Q7 even beat out Volvo's award-winning XC90 in our recent comparison test.

"Everything about the Q7 just feels solid and composed — a feeling you want in an SUV," we wrote in the comparison test.

So, let's see how the BMW X5 stacks up against the Audi Q7: