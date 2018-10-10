Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We drove an $81,000 Porsche Macan GTS to see if it's the performance SUV we've all been waiting for — here's the verdict


Lifestyle We drove an $81,000 Porsche Macan GTS to see if it's the performance SUV we've all been waiting for — here's the verdict

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

  • The Porsche Macan GTS is one of the six versions of the Macan compact SUVs available in the US.
  • The GTS sits in the middle of the Macan line up. It slots in above the Macan, Macan S, and Macan Sport Edition but below the Macan Turbo and Turbo with Performance Package models.
  • The base 2018 Porsche Macan starts at $47,800 while the top-spec Macan Turbo with Performance Package starts at $87,700.
  • The Macan GTS starts at $68,900. With options and fees, the as-tested price came to $81,310.
  • The Macan GTS impressed with us with its traditional Porsche sporty demeanor and solid feature content.

The Porsche Macan is one of the great automotive success stories in recent memory. The Macan is Porsche's best selling model and accounted for 39% of the German brand's US sales last year. In fact, the only thing keeping the Macan's sales growth in check is the pace at which Porsche can churn the SUVs out at its factory in Leipzig, Germany.

At the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Porsche launched an updated version of its hot-selling SUV. However, that car won't appear in US showrooms until the middle of next year. In addition, the only variant of the "new" Macan we've seen is the base model with a turbocharged inline four-cylinder.

As a result, higher performance versions of the current Macan will remain on sale even after the new Macan debuts.

This brings us to the Macan GTS. It sits in the middle of the Macan line up in terms of price and performance.

The Porsche Macan can be had in six different flavors. They range from the relatively tame four-cylinder base Macan to the top of the line Macan Turbo with Performance Package, which boasts a stout 440 horsepower.

In between, there's the Macan S, Macan Sport Edition, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo.

Recently, Business Insider had the chance to experience the 2018 Macan GTS first-hand road trip from Jacksonville, Florida to Savannah, Georgia.

The base Porsche Macan starts at $47,800 while the Macan Turbo with Performance Package starts at $87,700. Our Carrera White Metallic 2018 Porsche Macan GTS starts at $68,900. With options and fees, the as-tested price came to $81,310.

Here's a closer look:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Happy Marriage Ghanaian businessman engages pastor Chris Oyakhilome's...bullet
3 Lifestyle We drove a $39,000 Volkswagen Tiguan and a $35,000 Mazda...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Indra Nooyi.
Lifestyle Elon Musk has to step down as the chairman of Tesla's board — here are 8 people who could replace him (TSLA)
James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, could be Tesla's next chairman.
Lifestyle James Murdoch is the top candidate to replace Elon Musk as Tesla's chairman: Report (TSLA)
Tesla has the largest fleet of semi-autonomous cars on the road, but thus far it hasn't entered the ride-hailing business.
Lifestyle Waymo, Cruise, Mobileye, and Tesla are all tackling self-driving cars in different ways — here's the breakdown (TSLA, GM, GOOGL, INTC)
Lifestyle RefuSHE marks 10th anniversary in an electric night filled with pomp and color which captured the undying spirit of human resilience
X
Advertisement