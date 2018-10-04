Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We drove an all-new $90,000 Range Rover Velar SUV to see if it has what it takes to rival Mercedes and BMW — here's the verdict


Lifestyle We drove an all-new $90,000 Range Rover Velar SUV to see if it has what it takes to rival Mercedes and BMW — here's the verdict

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • The Range Rover Velar is brand new for 2018.
  • It's the latest addition to Land Rover's Range Rover family of luxury SUVs.
  • The Range Rover Velar is available with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a supercharged V6, and a turbo diesel.
  • Our Velar R-Dynamic HSE test car came with a 3.0 liter, 380 horsepower supercharged V6.
  • In the marketplace, the midsize Velar competes against established rivals like the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.
  • The 2018 Range Rover Velar starts at $49,900 while our option laden test car carried an as-tested price of $90,170.

For much of its life, Range Rover was about its tall rugged stance and squared off edges.

But what may have started life as a no-nonsense Land Rover with an extra dose of civility, has now spawned into a family of sleek luxury SUVs.

Range Rover is one of three families of vehicles that live under the Land Rover corporate umbrella. The other two are Discovery and the temporarily dormant Defender.

These days, Range Rover is sleek, sexy, and stylish. While it may be perfectly comfortable slogging through the jungles of Borneo, its look is decidedly more Beverly Hills boutique.

The latest addition to the Range Rover clan is the midsize Velar.

The Velar may be brand new for 2018 but its name dates back to the very beginning of Range Rover's existence.

In the late 1960s, Land Rover used to the Velar moniker on its secret Range Rover prototypes to keep prying eyes at bay. Nearly five decades later, it reappears as a standalone model.

Recently, Jaguar Land Rover lent us a top-of-the-line 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE in Byron Blue. The base Velar starts at $49,900 while our V6-powered R-Dynamic HSE started at $77,100. Options and fees pushed our test car's as-tested price to a lofty $90,170.

Let's take a closer look:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle Kenya's virtual film set in remote region of Samburu...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

5. BMW iX3
Lifestyle 13 electric SUVs that will rival Tesla's Model X
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9, 2013, in Los Angeles.
Lifestyle A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Sydney after the pilots made a mayday call because the plane was running low on fuel (UAL)
Cadillac's Super Cruise was named the best semi-autonomous driving system.
Lifestyle Cadillac beats out Tesla for best semi-autonomous driving system, according to Consumer Reports (GM, TSLA)
But I put Elon out of my mind and focused only on the product: my life would be all about Model 3-ness.
Lifestyle I drove a $57,500 Tesla Model 3 for a week, and now I'm convinced it's the best car money can currently buy (TSLA)
X
Advertisement