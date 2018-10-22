Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle We tried four brands of gravy — and had a clear favorite

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gravy is a critical part of any Thanksgiving meal. We sampled store bought gravy from McCormick, Knorr, Pacific, and Trader Joe's. Knorr was our favorite for its authentic turkey flavor and consistency.

Gravy is a critical part of any Thanksgiving meal. play

Gravy is a critical part of any Thanksgiving meal.

(Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER)

  • We sampled four brands of gravy.
  • The brands we tested included McCormick, Knorr, Pacific, and Trader Joe's.
  • We liked Knorr the best because it had an authentic turkey flavor and was rich and creamy.

No matter how juicy you manage to make your Thanksgiving turkey, it can always benefit from some gravy.

We put four brands of gravy to the test to see which one will taste the best with your holiday meal.

If you're wondering what other Thanksgiving staples to buy, check out some of our additional taste tests — we've sampled everything from pie crusts to stuffing.

The gravy brands we tried include:

  • Knorr
  • McCormick
  • Pacific
  • Trader Joe's

Keep scrolling to read what we thought of each.

To keep things consistent, we sampled each brand's turkey gravy. We bought all four at NYC grocery stores and spent anywhere from $1.49 to $2.50.

Pacific and Trader Joe's gravy were ready-made while Knorr and McCormick were powdered mixes.



We started with the mixes, which required us to add water, stir, and then heat either on the stove or in the microwave.

It didn't take much whisking to turn the powder and water into what looked like gravy already.

Unlike Knorr, McCormick included microwave directions as well as stove top directions, so we decided to take the easy way out and try that method.

After three minutes in the microwave, the gravy was still thin — much thinner than what you would expect from a quality gravy. So we heated it up for a few extra minutes on the stove.

We took it off the stove when it started to steam and then let it sit for a minute or two, which helped it thicken considerably. Our first spoonful of the gravy tasted a lot like stuffing.

Take our advice and heat McCormick gravy mix on the stove. Three minutes in the microwave left this gravy looking more like broth than gravy.

Once it thickened, though, we liked the taste. It was reminiscent of stuffing, and it had a pleasant level of saltiness to it.

Price: $2.19



Knorr's directions didn't offer the microwave as a cooking option, and we didn't want to make the same mistake twice, so we heated this one on the stove top.

We loved everything about Knorr, from its thickness to its taste and smell, both of which reminded us exactly of turkey.

Not only was Knorr slightly thicker than McCormick, it was also creamier. Its authentic turkey flavor made the gravy seem like Thanksgiving in a bowl. Yet the flavor still managed to be subtle so that it wouldn't overpower the food it was topping.

Price: $1.79



Next, we moved on to the pre-made gravy. We stuck to the stove top method for these, even though we could have heated them in the microwave.

We couldn't quite figure out what Trader Joe's gravy tasted like, but it wasn't good. It had an odd smell to it and was relatively bland and watery.

In short, this gravy just didn't live up to its name. It tasted nothing like turkey to us, and we couldn't see its mysterious, bland flavor enhancing any kind of food.

Price: $1.49



Unlike Trader Joe's gravy, Pacific's came out of the carton looking pretty viscous. It was thick and clumpy.

Once on the stove though, it thinned out pretty quickly, becoming smooth and creamy.

Despite the fact that this gravy had small turkey bits in it, it lacked a strong turkey flavor.

Pacific's gravy tasted a little watered down, and lacked the richness and texture you'd want in gravy.

Price: $2.50



Knorr was the clear winner in this contest. Yes, there's an extra step to making this gravy, but it's worth it for the deliciously creamy gravy you end up with.

