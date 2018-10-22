news

The average change in prices paid by consumers over time for goods and services is measured by a figure called the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has tracked the CPI for beer, ale, and other malt beverages since the 1950s.

According to the Official Data Foundation's Inflation Calculator, the data from the BLS shows that the price of beer in the US was 475.62% higher in 2018 than it was in 1953.

Here's what buying a pack of beer cost the year you were born.

1953: $1.57

Inflation rate: 1.24%

1954: $1.62

Inflation rate: 3.28%

1955: $1.61

Inflation rate: -0.74%

1956: $1.64

Inflation rate: 1.75%

1957: $1.67

Inflation rate: 1.82%

1958: $1.66

Inflation rate: -0.29%

1959: $1.68

Inflation rate: 0.87%

1960: $1.70

Inflation rate: 1.49%

1961: $1.70

Inflation rate: 0.14%

1962: $1.71

Inflation rate: 0.61%

1963: $1.73

Inflation rate: 0.89%

1964: $1.74

Inflation rate: 0.79%

1965: $1.76

Inflation rate: 1.00%

1966: $1.79

Inflation rate: 1.38%

1967: $1.82

Inflation rate: 1.98%

1968: $1.87

Inflation rate: 2.56%

1969: $1.92

Inflation rate: 2.56%

1970: $1.98

Inflation rate: 3.34%

1971: $2.05

Inflation rate: 3.64%

1972: $2.07

Inflation rate: 0.84%

1973: $2.10

Inflation rate: 1.49%

1974: $2.30

Inflation rate: 9.70%

1975: $2.55

Inflation rate: 10.67%

1976: $2.61

Inflation rate: 2.44%

1977: $2.65

Inflation rate: 1.50%

1978: $2.80

Inflation rate: 5.53%

1979: $3.09

Inflation rate: 10.45%

1980: $3.40

Inflation rate: 10.24%

1981: $3.65

Inflation rate: 7.22%

1982: $3.82

Inflation rate: 4.72%

1983: $4.04

Inflation rate: 5.78%

1984: $4.18

Inflation rate: 3.48%

1985: $4.29

Inflation rate: 2.49%

1986: $4.37

Inflation rate: 1.85%

1987: $4.45

Inflation rate: 1.95%

1988: $4.59

Inflation rate: 3.16%

1989: $4.75

Inflation rate: 3.36%

1990: $4.96

Inflation rate: 4.56%

1991: $5.56

Inflation rate: 12.01%

1992: $5.77

Inflation rate: 3.67%

1993: $5.75

Inflation rate: -0.21%

1994: $5.76

Inflation rate: 0.17%

1995: $5.78

Inflation rate: 0.31%

1996: $5.92

Inflation rate: 2.48%

1997: $5.95

Inflation rate: 0.49%

1998: $5.96

Inflation rate: 0.20%

1999: $6.10

Inflation rate: 2.33%

2000: $6.30

Inflation rate: 3.24%

2001: $6.46

Inflation rate: 2.48%

2002: $6.62

Inflation rate: 2.47%

2003: $6.77

Inflation rate: 2.30%

2004: $7.02

Inflation rate: 3.63%

2005: $7.09

Inflation rate: 1.00%

2006: $7.16

Inflation rate: 1.00%

2007: $7.40

Inflation rate: 3.37%

2008: $7.65

Inflation rate: 3.36%

2009: $7.93

Inflation rate: 3.75%

2010: $8.07

Inflation rate: 1.80%

2011: $8.19

Inflation rate: 1.43%

2012: $8.34

Inflation rate: 1.82%

2013: $8.48

Inflation rate: 1.68%

2014: $8.59

Inflation rate: 1.29%

2015: $8.64

Inflation rate: 0.58%

2016: $8.80

Inflation rate: 1.82%

2017: $8.96

Inflation rate: 1.82%

2018: $9.03

Inflation rate: 0.86%

