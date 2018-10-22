Pulse.com.gh logo
Beer keeps getting more expensive, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has tracked the Consumer Price Index of beer, ale, and other malt beverages since the 1950s, can prove it. Here's what buying a pack of beer cost the year you were born.

Beer being bottled and packaged. play

Beer being bottled and packaged.

(Mike Derer/AP)

The average change in prices paid by consumers over time for goods and services is measured by a figure called the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has tracked the CPI for beer, ale, and other malt beverages since the 1950s.

According to the Official Data Foundation's Inflation Calculator, the data from the BLS shows that the price of beer in the US was 475.62% higher in 2018 than it was in 1953.

Here's what buying a pack of beer cost the year you were born.

1953: $1.57

Pounding in the spigots and getting barrels ready for filling in a New York brewery. play

Pounding in the spigots and getting barrels ready for filling in a New York brewery.

(AP)

Inflation rate: 1.24%



1954: $1.62

Herbert Poole acts as bartender for shipmates at Union Jack Club. play

Herbert Poole acts as bartender for shipmates at Union Jack Club.

(Bill Allen/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.28%



1955: $1.61

Gerhart Eisler celebrates with a beer. play

Gerhart Eisler celebrates with a beer.

(AP)

Inflation rate: -0.74%



1956: $1.64

Mrs. Morrow-Tait drinking a pint of beer. play

Mrs. Morrow-Tait drinking a pint of beer.

(Ron Gerelli/Express/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.75%



1957: $1.67

Workers check bottles of beer, cider and barley water. play

Workers check bottles of beer, cider and barley water.

(Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.82%



1958: $1.66

1958: $1.66 play

1958: $1.66

(AP)

Inflation rate: -0.29%



1959: $1.68

1959: $1.68 play

1959: $1.68

(AP)

Inflation rate: 0.87%



1960: $1.70

Bottles being examined for cleanliness under a strong light. play

Bottles being examined for cleanliness under a strong light.

(MacGregor/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.49%



1961: $1.70

A toast at a film studio. play

A toast at a film studio.

(George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 0.14%



1962: $1.71

Drinking beer at a bar. play

Drinking beer at a bar.

(Russell Lee for Farm Security Administration/WPA/Wikimedia Commons)

Inflation rate: 0.61%



1963: $1.73

A gathering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. play

A gathering in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Library of Congress)

Inflation rate: 0.89%



1964: $1.74

1964: $1.74 play

1964: $1.74

(Russell LeeRussell Lee for Farm Security Administration/WPA/Wikimedia Commons)

Inflation rate: 0.79%



1965: $1.76

A group of young men and women sit together in a booth inside a pizzeria. play

A group of young men and women sit together in a booth inside a pizzeria.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.00%



1966: $1.79

A dog in cap and glasses, with his paws on the bonnet of a car on which rests a bottle of beer. play

A dog in cap and glasses, with his paws on the bonnet of a car on which rests a bottle of beer.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.38%



1967: $1.82

Great Dane Charlie Brown enjoys his daily bottle of beer in1967. play

Great Dane Charlie Brown enjoys his daily bottle of beer in1967.

(Ronald Dumont/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.98%



1968: $1.87

A pile of crates of beer are stacked up behind the beer garden in Battersea Park. play

A pile of crates of beer are stacked up behind the beer garden in Battersea Park.

(Chris Ware/Keystone/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 2.56%



1969: $1.92

A man drinks beer. play

A man drinks beer.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 2.56%



1970: $1.98

1970: $1.98 play

1970: $1.98

(Jack Harris/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.34%



1971: $2.05

The Railway pub in West Hampstead in 1971. play

The Railway pub in West Hampstead in 1971.

(Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 3.64%



1972: $2.07

1972: $2.07 play

1972: $2.07

(AP)

Inflation rate: 0.84%



1973: $2.10

A man carrying his baby son on his back enjoying a pint of beer. play

A man carrying his baby son on his back enjoying a pint of beer.

(Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.49%



1974: $2.30

1974: $2.30 play

1974: $2.30

(Flickr/USNationalArchives)

Inflation rate: 9.70%



1975: $2.55

Actor Paul Newman is shown having a beer during an interview at his alma mater, Kenyon College. play

Actor Paul Newman is shown having a beer during an interview at his alma mater, Kenyon College.

(AP)

Inflation rate: 10.67%



1976: $2.61

1976: $2.61 play

1976: $2.61

(AP)

Inflation rate: 2.44%



1977: $2.65

Filming a beer commercial at the Lotus Club in New York. play

Filming a beer commercial at the Lotus Club in New York.

(Lederhandler/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.50%



1978: $2.80

1978: $2.80 play

1978: $2.80

(Fred Waters/AP)

Inflation rate: 5.53%



1979: $3.09

A bartender taps a a pint of beer at a Young's pub. play

A bartender taps a a pint of beer at a Young's pub.

(Graham Morris/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 10.45%



1980: $3.40

1980: $3.40 play

1980: $3.40

(Walt Zeboski/AP)

Inflation rate: 10.24%



1981: $3.65

Sharing a beer. play

Sharing a beer.

(Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 7.22%



1982: $3.82

David Bowie has a drink backstage with Paul Simonon, the bassist from British punk rock band The Clash, circa 1982. play

David Bowie has a drink backstage with Paul Simonon, the bassist from British punk rock band The Clash, circa 1982.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 4.72%



1983: $4.04

Tookie the toucan bird drinks from a glass of Guinness as part of an advertising campaign for the company. play

Tookie the toucan bird drinks from a glass of Guinness as part of an advertising campaign for the company.

(Rob Cousins/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 5.78%



1984: $4.18

1984: $4.18 play

1984: $4.18

(John Duricka/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.48%



1985: $4.29

1985: $4.29 play

1985: $4.29

(Roberto Pfeil/Shutterstock)

Inflation rate: 2.49%



1986: $4.37

Two young women in post-punk fashions drinking beer from cans. play

Two young women in post-punk fashions drinking beer from cans.

(Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.85%



1987: $4.45

1987: $4.45 play

1987: $4.45

(Jim Gerberich/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.95%



1988: $4.59

1988: $4.59 play

1988: $4.59

(Lisa Genesen/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.16%



1989: $4.75

1989: $4.75 play

1989: $4.75

(AP)

Inflation rate: 3.36%



1990: $4.96

A fan holds a beer while posing for a portrait during a tailgate party. play

A fan holds a beer while posing for a portrait during a tailgate party.

(George Rose/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 4.56%



1991: $5.56

1991: $5.56 play

1991: $5.56

(Dennis Cook/AP)

Inflation rate: 12.01%



1992: $5.77

XXXX Beers. play

XXXX Beers.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Inflation rate: 3.67%



1993: $5.75

Jon Callard holds a trophy and celebrates with the sponsor's beer. play

Jon Callard holds a trophy and celebrates with the sponsor's beer.

(Dave Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: -0.21%



1994: $5.76

President Bill Clinton enjoys a glass of beer in 1994. play

President Bill Clinton enjoys a glass of beer in 1994.

(Greg Gibson/AP)

Inflation rate: 0.17%



1995: $5.78

Local businessman Joseph Abate, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y., takes a drinks as bartender Martin Kelly, right, pours a beer at McGee's Pub, located next to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York in 1995. play

Local businessman Joseph Abate, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y., takes a drinks as bartender Martin Kelly, right, pours a beer at McGee's Pub, located next to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York in 1995.

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Inflation rate: 0.31%



1996: $5.92

San Diego Padres’ pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is doused with beer in 1996 in Los Angeles. play

San Diego Padres’ pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is doused with beer in 1996 in Los Angeles.

(Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Inflation rate: 2.48%



1997: $5.95

A man holding a pint of lager with his car keys on a table in 1997. play

A man holding a pint of lager with his car keys on a table in 1997.

(Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 0.49%



1998: $5.96

Bottles of Beck's beer stand on display. play

Bottles of Beck's beer stand on display.

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 0.20%



1999: $6.10

Robert Kemp lights a cigarette at the Churchills bar in Miami, Florida. play

Robert Kemp lights a cigarette at the Churchills bar in Miami, Florida.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 2.33%



2000: $6.30

An employee at the Cambridge Brewing Company pours a micro-brew in 2000. play

An employee at the Cambridge Brewing Company pours a micro-brew in 2000.

(Darren McCollester/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 3.24%



2001: $6.46

Gary Bougen drinks a beer at the Churchills bar in Miami, Florida. play

Gary Bougen drinks a beer at the Churchills bar in Miami, Florida.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 2.48%



2002: $6.62

Students enjoy a few beers in 2002 at a pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts. play

Students enjoy a few beers in 2002 at a pub in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(Neal Hamberg/AP)

Inflation rate: 2.47%



2003: $6.77

Yuengling Lager is on tap at the Cinema &amp; Drafthouse in West Hazelton, Pennsylvania, in 2003. play

Yuengling Lager is on tap at the Cinema & Drafthouse in West Hazelton, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Inflation rate: 2.30%



2004: $7.02

2004: $7.02 play

2004: $7.02

(Terry Gilliam/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.63%



2005: $7.09

2005: $7.09 play

2005: $7.09

(Harry Cabluck/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.00%



2006: $7.16

Beer being delivered to a store in Whiteclay, Nebraska, in 2006. play

Beer being delivered to a store in Whiteclay, Nebraska, in 2006.

(Nati Harnik/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.00%



2007: $7.40

2007: $7.40 play

2007: $7.40

(David Zalubowski/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.37%



2008: $7.65

2008: $7.65 play

2008: $7.65

(Jeff Barnard/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.36%



2009: $7.93

play

(Mike Derer/AP)

Inflation rate: 3.75%



2010: $8.07

2010: $8.07 play

2010: $8.07

(Ed Andrieski/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.80%



2011: $8.19

2011: $8.19 play

2011: $8.19

(Pat Wellenbach/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.43%



2012: $8.34

2012: $8.34 play

2012: $8.34

(Mark Lennihan/File/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.82%



2013: $8.48

2013: $8.48 play

2013: $8.48

(Michael Conroy/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.68%



2014: $8.59

2014: $8.59 play

2014: $8.59

(Steve Helber/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.29%



2015: $8.64

2015: $8.64 play

2015: $8.64

(Chris Carlson/AP)

Inflation rate: 0.58%



2016: $8.80

2016: $8.80 play

2016: $8.80

(Dave Martin/File/AP)

Inflation rate: 1.82%



2017: $8.96

2017: $8.96 play

2017: $8.96

(Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Inflation rate: 1.82%



2018: $9.03

2018: $9.03 play

2018: $9.03

(Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois)

Inflation rate: 0.86%

