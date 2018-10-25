Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle What Burger King looks like in 13 places around the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

You can find Burger Kings all around the world, but they may look different and serve different things.

When we think about traveling, our first thoughts are of experiencing something different: different languages, different cultures, and most importantly, different foods. In an effort to avoid tourist traps — even those that may be worth visitingtravelers spend hours researching every niche and local experience they can have in a new place.

But sometimes, even the most familiar experiences come with surprises of their own. Even Burger King, the second largest fast food chain on earth, varies from country to country. No matter where you are in the world, you can always get a classic Whopper — but there are still some specialty dishes found only in a select few places.

In Thailand, you can get Burger King delivered right to your front door.

You can order their BBQ wings or taro corn pies online or over the phone.



In Canada, classic sides come with a little something extra.

Canadian Burger King franchises not only offer poutine — an essential Canadian dish made of french fries doused in cheese curds and gravy — but also serve fiery chicken fries and nuggets.



You can order an alcoholic drink in Morocco.

Burger King-goers can get a classic mojito to pair with their burgers and cheese fries.



You can get the best of both worlds at restaurants in Aruba.

Burger King serves not only hamburgers, but two types of hot dogs, too.



In Vietnam, you can get rice with your meal.

Orders of fish, beef, and chicken nuggets can all be served up with a side of white rice.



South Korean Burger King sides focus mainly on chicken and shrimp.

Restaurant-goers can order boxes of crispy fried chicken and coconut shrimp.



In New Zealand, there's something for everybody.

Big groups — or ultra-hungry guests—can order convenient "share packs" containing multiple meals, as well as specially-named Whoppers and unique desserts like lime shakes and churros.



In Spain, Burger King serves special sides like Chili Cheese Bites and Supreme Potatoes.

Madrid, Spain's capital city, was also home to the first European Burger King restaurant.



Burger King's menu is a vegetarian paradise in India.

While most BK restaurants in other countries offer a single veggie burger option, restaurants in India offer 8 different varieties as well as veggie strips.



In Russia, Burger King's menu offers a huge range of selections.

You can order anything from doughnuts and cheesecake to entire snack baskets, complete with fries, onion rings, and nuggets.



You can dine in a Burger King Sauna in Finland.

Located in Helsinki, customers can enjoy their burgers and fries in the comfort of an in-house spa.



In Brazil, the sides celebrate a love of everything fried.

Fried food fanatics can pick from four different sides of fries: "angry fries," supreme fries, a fry bucket, and coxinha fries — Brazilian chicken croquettes in the shape of french fries.



The dessert menu is the star of the show in Switzerland.

People with a sweet tooth can dig into brownies, blondies, and warm Belgian waffles.

