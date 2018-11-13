news

On November 14, Ferrero will open its second Nutella Cafe in New York City.

After the successful launch of its first Nutella cafe in Chicago, Ferrero hopes to impress New York's Nutella lovers with a menu of new dishes and drinks made with the chocolate and hazelnut spread, along with a smartly designed red and white space that pays homage to the treat.

Usually, I'm skeptical of Instagram-friendly restaurants, much like Nutella's Chicago location, but I was curious to try it nonetheless.

INSIDER got a sneak peak of the cafe ahead of its grand opening, and tried some of its menu, including a few dishes that are exclusive to its New York City outpost. Scroll on to see what the cafe is like.

When you walk in, the cafe makes no mistake in telling you what it’s about.

Inside, the cafe has a red and white decor, like the label of the spread, with Instagram-friendly displays of Nutella lining the walls. All drinks and dishes at the cafe are made with Nutella, and the cafe even has its own dedicated crepe-making station.

Jars of Nutella and themed accessories are everywhere.

Forget your average grocery store jar of Nutella. At the cafe, I found the spread available in all shapes and sizes, along with Nutella-themed mugs, tumblers, and even dedicated metal Nutella spreaders.

The first dish I tried on the menu was one I made myself.

As expected, everything on the cafe's menu is sweet.

One section on the menu, called "Spread The Happy," lets customers create their own Nutella-based concoctions. You can choose from a Nutella-filled crepe, Liège waffle, French toast, or more, before adding a variety of toppings and fillings.

I had a Nutella-filled crepe filled with bananas, and topped with chopped hazelnuts — a simple but classic dish. It was, unsurprisingly, delightful. There's a reason crepes and Nutella are a popular combination, and the banana and chopped nuts added flavor and texture.

Then, I tried the Nutella cafe's version of crème brûlée.

Though a simple dish, Nutella's take on the crème brûlée was impressive. The Nutella at the base was a tasty surprise, and complemented the taste and texture of the dessert's silky vanilla cream filling and caramelized surface.

Options like the Nutella Frozen Pop are a fun addition to the menu.

At first, I wasn't sure what the "Frozen Nutella Pop" was. But, after fiddling around with its plastic casing for a bit, I was delighted to find it was a push pop of Nutella-based gelato. It’s a no-nonsense dessert, but that’s not a bad thing by any means. What’s there to complain about when you have Nutella gelato on a stick?

A variety of Nutella-infused drinks are also available.

After all the dishes I tried, I was hoping for something to wash it all down. The staff was thoughtful enough to offer one of the menu's signature beverages: the Nutella Latte.

Similarly no-nonsense and as fun as the frozen pop, it's essentially a regular latte topped with Nutella-flavored whipped cream. It didn't taste that different from the average latte, but it was still fun to try it.

Overall, the customer experience has been well thought out.

Although I was hesitant at first, after trying some of its menu, the Nutella Cafe won me over — and it might even impress other skeptics of Instagram-friendly restaurants too.

It's earnest, fun, and uses its star ingredient in really creative ways, like its take on the crème brûlée.

New York City's Nutella Cafe is located at 116 University Place in Union Square, and will open its doors to the general public November 14.

