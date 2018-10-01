Pulse.com.gh logo
What it's like living in Monaco, the glamorous city-state on the French Riviera that's home to a glitzy annual yacht show and where an estimated 1 in 3 people is a millionaire


A few things come to mind when most people think of Monaco: gambling, yachts, and the ultra-wealthy.

Indeed, one study estimated that nearly one in three people who reside in Monaco is a millionaire. And one in every 56 residents has assets totaling at least $30 million, according to the study by wealth tracking firm Wealth-X.

Monaco is arguably a playground for the wealthy, partially thanks to its reputation as a tax haven. It also draws millionaires and celebrities from all over the world to its prestigious Monaco Yacht Show each year. Its famed Monte Carlo district is known for being the gambling spot of choice for the world's high rollers.

Here's a peek inside life in Monaco.

