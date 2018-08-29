Pulse.com.gh logo
What it's like living in the most expensive zip code in the Hamptons, where the average home price is $7.1 million


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The Hamptons, a series of beach towns dotting eastern Long Island, is well-known as a summer retreat for the wealthy and famous of New York.

Within these affluent communities, a tiny village of 491 people stands out as the priciest zip code — and by some calculations, the most expensive in the entire country.

Sagaponack, a village in the town of Southampton in the 11962, has been called home by CEOs, musicians, famous authors, and celebrities.

In Sagaponack, a typical home is listed for $7.1 million, according to a study by GoBankingRates. In order to live comfortably in the Hamptons village, you'll need to make at least $853,738 a year, according to the analysis.

Here's a look inside the exclusive Hamptons community.

