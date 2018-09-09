Pulse.com.gh logo
What it's like to fly in business class on Philippine Airlines


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Philippine Airlines

Flying with a new airline can be scary if you don't know what to expect — particularly if you're shelling out on tickets.

However, it's worth a shot if it means flying direct to a location that would otherwise be a challenge to reach.

From September 15, Philippine Airlines will introduce its new Airbus A350 on its routes from London Heathrow and New York JFK to and from Manila, Philippines.

Ahead of the launch, we spoke to the airline to find out what passengers can expect from Business Class — as well as Premium Economy and Economy — on the new aircraft.

Scroll down for a look at what it's like to fly with Philippine Airlines, from beginning to end.

