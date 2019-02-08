In 2018, Nigeria’s search history for the entire year was dominated by questions about jamb results.

This was followed by searches concerning business plans, the Osun election and BVN.

In January 2019, none of these made the top five list, according to Technext. Reportedly, live scores ruled the search engine.

Here is what Nigerians searched for on Google in January 2019:

Football is king in Nigeria

The top favourite search among Nigerians were live scores. Transfer news also dominated the search engine. Understandably, football-related searches increased on match days.

Nigerians also love tennis

Apart from football, tennis-related searches also ruled the search history for the first month of the year.

One explanation could be the Australian Open Grand Slam, held annually during January.

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are some of the most searched for tennis personalities.

Interest in upcoming 2019 presidential elections

Politics and the presidential elections, in particular, also showed up on last month’s search history.

Some of the trending searches were the presidential debate, the three presidential candidates; Fela Durotoye, Kingsley Moghalu and Oby Ezekwesili.

The latter was quite popular on the search engine following her decision to withdraw from the contest.

Falz

The Nigerian rapper became a trending topic after the release of his single- “Talk”. The later release of his “Moral Instruction” album made him quite popular online.

10 Year Challenge

During the first month of the year, many Nigerians became obsessed with a social trend called the #10 Year Challenge. The challenge was quite simple; post a photo of yourself in 2009 next to a recent 2019 photo of yourself.

It was a worldwide trend that lasted throughout the month.