What the first day of school looks like in 12 countries around the world

news

woodleywonderworks/flickr

Many American students are gearing up for their first day back to school.

While the start of the school year differs by country, the first day back is normally a big day no matter where you're from. It's usually marked by excitement — or perhaps some dread if you don't want to give up your vacation — and a bit of fanfare.

Take a look below to see the first day of school in 12 countries around the world.