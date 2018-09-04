What the first day of school looks like in 12 countries around the world

Many American students are gearing up for their first day back to school.
woodleywonderworks/flickr
Many American students are gearing up for their first day back to school.
While the start of the school year differs by country, the first day back is normally a big day no matter where you're from. It's usually marked by excitement — or perhaps some dread if you don't want to give up your vacation — and a bit of fanfare.
Take a look below to see the first day of school in 12 countries around the world.See the rest of the story at Business Insider