A gunman, identified as Ian David Long, opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in California at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, killing 12 people.
The gunman who killed 12 people when he opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, California, on Wednesday night, has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said at a press conference Thursday morning that authorities believe Long fatally shot himself after the massacre.
Long was a veteran who served in the US military from 2008 to 2013, including a stint in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, the Marine Corps confirmed in a statement.
Dean said his deputies had encountered Long prior to Wednesday night, and even visited his home last April and found him acting "irate" and "irrationally."
Though deputies summoned mental-health specialists to the scene, they declined to take him to a psychiatric facility for involuntary commitment, saying he didn't meet the criteria, Dean said.
