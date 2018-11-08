A gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, killing 12 people. The bar is in the LA suburb of Thousand Oaks.
A shooter opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, killing 12 people.
Law enforcement sources told NBC News and ABC News that he was identified as 29-year-old David "Ian" Long.
Here's what we know so far from witnesses and police authorities about the suspect, who is also dead:
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.