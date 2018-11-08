news

A shooter opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, killing 12 people.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News and ABC News that he was identified as 29-year-old David "Ian" Long.

Here's what we know so far from witnesses and police authorities about the suspect, who is also dead:

He used a .45-caliber handgun, known as a "glock."

A witness told KABC-TV the gunman reloaded the gun at least once.

Police say he also used a smoke device of what kind is not yet known.

Witnesses have said he looked "white" to local news crews, and that he had a beard.

Witnesses said the gunman wore all black, including a black hat, glasses and a black shirt.

A law enforcement source had earlier told CNN that authorities had identified the shooter but had not released his name to the public yet.

It is not clear how the gunman died.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that the gunman drove his mother's car to the attack.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.