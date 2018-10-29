Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle What we know about the victims of the Lion Air plane crash off Indonesia where there were 'likely no survivors'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

189 people were on board Lion Air flight JT 610 from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when the plane crashed on Monday morning, including passengers, crew, and pilots.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed into the sea around 6.30 a.m. local time. It appears all 189 people are likely dead.

From the Reuters news agency: "Yusuf Latief, spokesman of national search and rescue agency, said there were likely no survivors."

Wreckage has been recovered from the crash site in the Java Sea, not far from where the plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle There’s one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon,...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Rick's not doing so well at the moment.
Lifestyle 13 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'
Things aren't looking great for Rick on "The Walking Dead."
Lifestyle Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead' ended on a brutal cliffhanger and fans are majorly upset and frustrated
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.
Lifestyle Joe Jonas dressed up as Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' character for Halloween
A rendering of a private jet's dining and meeting room designed by Airjet Designs.
Lifestyle Outrageous photos show what flying on private jets is really like, from private bedrooms with plush bedding to exquisitely crafted meals served with Champagne
X
Advertisement