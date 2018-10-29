news

Antara Foto/Hadi Sutrisno via REUTERS

189 people were on board Lion Air flight JT 610 from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when the plane crashed on Monday morning, including passengers, crew, and pilots.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed into the sea around 6.30 a.m. local time. It appears all 189 people are likely dead.

From the Reuters news agency: "Yusuf Latief, spokesman of national search and rescue agency, said there were likely no survivors."

Wreckage has been recovered from the crash site in the Java Sea, not far from where the plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia.