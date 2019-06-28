Following Netflix's plan to commission original TV shows from Africa, the American streaming platform has ordered its second South African series.

This second show is called 'Blood and Water'. It comes after the first African original series 'Queen Sono', which is currently in production.

Kelly Luegenbiehl, Vice President of International Originals, Europe, Turkey and Africa, at Netflix shared her thoughts on this new show.

In her words, “We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix. Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world. Following on the heels of Queen Sono, Blood & Water is the next step in our further investment in original African content and we’re excited to explore more projects across the region.”

Here is what we know so far:

Plot

It tells the story of a 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo who stumbles upon a shocking secret from her family's past - the cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.

During her search for her big sister, she meets the beautiful Fikile “Fiks” Bhele from a nearby private school and finds an ally in a boy named Wade.

All this drama happens as she navigates life as a student of a South African high school. This coming of age mystery is based in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Netflix talks to Business Insider about its plans for Africa

Cast

The lead role is played by Ama Qamata who has starred in the local drama series, 'Rhythm City' and 'My Perfect Family'. Khosi Ngema makes her acting debut as Fikile “Fiks” Bhele, the second lead actress.

South African model and actor Thabang Molaba plays the role of a high school bad boy trying to live up to his father’s high expectations.

Wade, Khumalo's friend and fellow investigator, is played by South African actor Dillon Windvogel.

Veteran actor, Sello Maake, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Arno Greef, Ryle De Morny, Getmore Sithole, Sandi Schultz, Monique Rockman and Cindy Mahlangu complete the cast.

Production

It is produced by Gambit films and directed by the award-winning Nosipho Dumisa. Her debut feature film 'Nommer 37' won the Cheval Noir jury prize for Best Director at the Fantasia International Film Festival in 2018.

Speaking on this project, Dumisa said: "Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core. As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn't shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing."

Explaining the reasons for the chosen actors, she said, "Blood & Water presented us with the opportunity to bring a mixture of fresh new faces alongside seasoned actors. After seeing hundreds of actors and newcomers from both Cape Town and Johannesburg, we're excited to be a part of opening up the industry.'"

The rest of the production team is made up of Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute as co-directors and writers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

Blood & Water is expected to launch on Netflix in 2020.