According to a revelation by App Annie, an app analytics and market data platform to help developers build a better app business, WhatsApp has surpassed the popular social media up Facebook. It overtook Facebook since last year September.

Over the years, Facebook has arguably been the most popular app in a lot of major markets across the globe.

However, WhatsApp has surpassed it in terms of monthly active users.

India was the top market in terms of a number of active users for WhatsApp, followed by Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, Russia.

Though countries such as India and Brazil faced some repercussion due to the controversy surrounding fake news, the app still grew rapidly.

In the report, the WhatsApp’s growth was not just due to developing markets but also, its simplicity and end-to-end encryption made it the top app in terms of engagement in the UK and Canada.

Africans as well used the app incredibly.

About 10 million people out of 30 million in Ghana use the app.

Meanwhile, there have been controversies around the data. Analysts are asking if the social network’s decisions will have any impact on WhatsApp’s user base since two founders of the app have left Facebook due to differences with Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the chat app to introduce ads on the platform.