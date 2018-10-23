Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

In anticipation for the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," we're looking back on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Here's what the cast has been up to since.

Melissa Joan Hart was Sabrina.

It's been 22 years since Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina Spellman on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

The series followed Sabrina from her 16th birthday, when she learned she was a half-witch, all the way through college during its seven-season run.

Sabrina is now coming back to TV thanks to Netflix's new series, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," though it's much darker than the original. So in anticipation for the new series, we're looking back on the '90s "Sabrina."

Here's what the cast has been up to since.

Melissa Joan Hart was Sabrina Spellman, a girl who discovers she's half-witch on her 16th birthday.

Melissa Joan Hart was Sabrina Spellman, a girl who discovers she's half-witch on her 16th birthday.

Hart was already known for starring on "Clarissa Explains It All" before playing Sabrina.



Hart is set to star on "No Good Nick," an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

Hart is set to star on "No Good Nick," an upcoming comedy series for Netflix.

The 42-year-old actress continued to play Sabrina on various shows, including "Clueless" and "Boy Meets World" through the '90s. She had another hit show with "Melissa & Joey," which ran on Freeform for four seasons. She also competed on season nine of "Dancing With the Stars."

Hart has been married to musician Mark Wilkerson since 2003 and they have three sons.



Caroline Rhea is known for playing Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's fun and zany aunt.

Caroline Rhea is known for playing Hilda Spellman, Sabrina's fun and zany aunt.

She started her career as a stand-up comedian.



Rhea currently hosts "Caroline & Friends," a video game show on the Game Show Network.

Rhea currently hosts "Caroline & Friends," a video game show on the Game Show Network.

She went on to host "The Biggest Loser" for three seasons and voiced the mom on Disneys' "Phineas and Ferb." She starred in the Disney movie "Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire" and was also in "Christmas With the Kranks" and "The Perfect Man."



Beth Broderick was Sabrina's pragmatic and older aunt Zelda.

Beth Broderick was Sabrina's pragmatic and older aunt Zelda.

Broderick had been acting for more than 10 years before being cast on "Sabrina." Her biggest roles included parts on "Glory Days," "Hearts Afire," and "The 5 Mrs. Buchanans."



Broderick recently starred on HBO's "Sharp Objects" as Annie B.

Broderick recently starred on HBO's "Sharp Objects" as Annie B.

Broderick went on to appear on "Lost," "Under the Dome," and "Bosch." She also guest-starred on Hart's "Melissa & Joey."



Nate Richert made his acting debut as Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

Nate Richert made his acting debut as Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

His role as Harvey remains his biggest role to date.



Richert's last acting gig was a short film in 2006.

Richert's last acting gig was a short film in 2006.

Though he hasn't acted in years, he is a musician and has music on Spotify. The 40-year-old also revealed on Twitter in 2018 that he works as a "maintenance man, a janitor, a carpenter, and do whatever random jobs I can get to pay the bills."



Jenna Leigh Green played mean girl Libby Chessler for three seasons.

Jenna Leigh Green played mean girl Libby Chessler for three seasons.

Playing Libby on "Sabrina" was one of Green's earliest roles.



She was recently on an episode of "Quantico" and will next appear in "Yes," a film based on an off-Broadway play.

She was recently on an episode of "Quantico" and will next appear in "Yes," a film based on an off-Broadway play.

Green has continued to act in small roles on show's including "Ghost Whisperer" and "Bones." She also played Nessarose in a "Wicked" tour before starring in the Broadway production for a time.



Paul Feig played Mr. Pool, Sabrina's biology teacher, for one season.

Paul Feig played Mr. Pool, Sabrina's biology teacher, for one season.

At the time, Feig was known for starring in "Heavyweights" and on "Dirty Dancing" and "The Jackie Thomas Show."



Now, Feig is best known as the director of movies like "Bridesmaids" and "A Simple Favor."

Now, Feig is best known as the director of movies like "Bridesmaids" and "A Simple Favor."

Feig created "Freaks & Geeks" and directed and produced episodes of "The Office." He's also known for directing "The Heat," "Spy," and the female version of "Ghostbusters." He's currently filming "Last Christmas," a movie with Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke, and "The Heat 2."



Martin Mull played vice principal Willard Kraft for three seasons.

Martin Mull played vice principal Willard Kraft for three seasons.

Mull broke out in the '70s on "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman" and its spin-off "Fernwood Tonight." He was well-known for playing Colonel Mustard on "Clue" and for playing Leon Carp on "Roseanne."



He currently stars on "The Cool Kids" and was on "I'm Sorry."

He currently stars on "The Cool Kids" and was on "I'm Sorry."

Mull's career has included a part on "The Ellen Show," voicing Vlad on "Danny Phantom," and playing Gene Parmesan on "Arrested Development." He earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on "Veep." He was also recently in Netflix's "A Futile and Stupid Gesture."



Lindsay Sloane joined the cast on the second season as Sabrina's friend, Valeria Birkhead.

Lindsay Sloane joined the cast on the second season as Sabrina's friend, Valeria Birkhead.

Prior to "Sabrina," Sloane was on "The Wonder Years," "My So-Called Life," and "Mr. Rhodes."



Her most recent role was on "I'm Sorry" in 2017.

Her most recent role was on "I'm Sorry" in 2017.

Sloane went on to star on "Help Me Help You," "Playing House," and "The Odd Couple." Her movie roles include "The Other Guys" and both of the "Horrible Bosses" movies.



David Lascher joined the cast for three seasons as Josh Blackhart, Sabrina's manager at the coffee shop

David Lascher joined the cast for three seasons as Josh Blackhart, Sabrina's manager at the coffee shop

Before "Sabrina," Lascher was known for "Hey Dude," "Blossom," and the TV show "Clueless."



He hasn't acted much since but was recently on "Hollywood Darlings."

He hasn't acted much since but was recently on "Hollywood Darlings."

He also guest-starred on a few episodes of "Melissa & Joey."



Jon Huertas was only on the show for one season as Brad Alcerro.

Jon Huertas was only on the show for one season as Brad Alcerro.

He had been on a few episodes of shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Moesha."



People may recognize Huertas now as Miguel on "This Is Us."

People may recognize Huertas now as Miguel on "This Is Us."

He was also on "Elementary," "Castle," and "Generation Kill."



Soleil Moon Frye joined on the fifth season as Roxie King, Sabrina's college roommate.

Soleil Moon Frye joined on the fifth season as Roxie King, Sabrina's college roommate.

She was best known for "Punky Brewster" before starring on "Sabrina."



Frye was recently on "Hollywood Darlings."

Frye was recently on "Hollywood Darlings."

She also voiced Zoey on "The Proud Family" and Jade on the "Bratz" series.



Elisa Donovan played Morgan Cavanaugh, Sabrina's resident advisor, starting on season five.

Elisa Donovan played Morgan Cavanaugh, Sabrina's resident advisor, starting on season five.

She was best known for playing Amber in "Clueless," a character she also played on the TV series. She also starred on "Beverly Hills, 90210."



Donovan was most recently in "MDMA" in 2017.

Donovan was most recently in "MDMA" in 2017.

She starred on "The Lake" and on "In Gaye We Trust."



