It's hard to believe that it's been almost a decade since MTV's "16 & Pregnant" premiered for the first time.

Although some of the show's most memorable moms ended up starring on "Teen Mom" and its various spinoffs, many of the girls who were featured on "16 & Pregnant" didn't remain on-air.

Here's what some of the most unforgettable moms from "16 & Pregnant" have been up to.

Maci Bookout is now married with three children.

In "16 & Pregnant," we saw Bookout give birth to her first son, Bentley, with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Edwards was recently arrested for heroin possession, and he is now married to Mackenzie Standifer. They're due to welcome their first child together later this year.

Now starring in "Teen Mom OG," Bookout married husband Taylor McKinney in 2016, and they've teamed up in running their own clothing line together called Things That Matter.

Together, they have had two more children: 2-year-old Maverick and 3-year-old Jayde.

Mackenzie Douthit is building a fitness empire.

There have been rumors that Douthit — who is now Mackenzie McKee — would return to the "Teen Mom" series this year, but outside of an MTV special about her life, it seems like she's staying away from reality shows while her mom is battling terminal brain cancer.

McKee is still married to the father of her children, Josh. They have three children — Jaxie, Gannon, and Broncs. McKee also offers fitness coaching through her company Body By Mac.

Chelsea Houska is now Chelsea DeBoer.

On "16 & Pregnant," viewers watched Houska's toxic relationship with her child's father, Adam Lind. Fortunately, her and Adam have split.

In 2016, she married Cole DeBoer, and they have two children together — 1-year-old Watson and a daughter named Layne, who was born in August. Chelsea and Adam's daughter Aubree is now nine and earlier this year she was able to change her last name to Lind-DeBoer.

Chelsea still stars on "Teen Mom 2."

Nikkole Paulun is moving forward.

Paulun's episode of "16 & Pregnant" was especially memorable because of her dramatic relationship with Josh Drummonds, who was in and out of jail. Years later, it doesn't seem like much has changed.

In 2017, Paulun filed for an order of protection against him after he sent her photos of his self-harm. Today, she has two children, Lyle and Ellie, who she recently surprised with a trip to Disney World. According to her Instagram, she's dating someone new and seems very much in love.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting another baby.

You probably remember Catelynn as the "16 & Pregnant" star who chose to place her baby, Carly, in an open adoption. After 10 years together, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra tied the knot in 2015.

That same year they welcomed their daughter, Novalee. The couple also launched a children's clothing line called Tierra Reign.

While being in and out of treatment for her mental health, Lowell suffered a miscarriage and returned to treatment to work on her health.

On September 13, she announced she's pregnant again and her expected due date is March 6.

"I’m not gonna let [mental health struggles] hold me back from one of the most beautiful things in life, which is children," she told Us Weekly.

Catelynn still stars on "Teen Mom OG."

Kayla Jackson has two sons.

When fans first met her on "16 & Pregnant," Jackson was pregnant with her first child, Preston. In 2016, she welcomed her second child, Cedric, with boyfriend Matt Neyers.

But she isn't thrilled with her experience with the show. In 2017, Jackson called the choice to go on the show "the worst decision I've ever made" in a lengthy tweet explaining her feelings to her followers. She says the show edited her life to make it appear much worse than it was.

Jenelle Evans is still in the spotlight.

On "16 & Pregnant," Evans was known for partying while pregnant and giving custody of her son, Jace, to her mom, Barbara.

Now married to David Eason, Evans has since had two more children — Kaiser, her son with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, her 1-year-old daughter with Eason. Evans still does not have full custody of Jace.

Jenelle is still on "Teen Mom 2," but her husband David Eason no longer appears onscreen. After he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets earlier this year, MTV removed him from the show.

Ashley Salazar now has a son.

Salazar had her aunt and uncle adopt her baby on "16 & Pregnant," a decision that was hard for her for years afterward. In an article for Parenting that she wrote in 2015, Salazar revealed that she was in college and she still got to see her daughter from time to time.

In 2017, Salazar and her first child's biological father, Justin Lane, welcomed a son, Phoenix. Salazar and Lane are no longer together.

Farrah Abraham continues to stir up controversy.

Viewers first saw 17-year-old Farrah Abraham on "16 & Pregnant." She was a cheerleader who was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood's child. Sadly, Underwood passed away two months before their daughter Sophia was born.

Since then, Abraham has stirred up controversy on "Teen Mom OG" and in real life. She's started up multiple businesses including a furniture store and frozen yogurt shop.

She's openly shared her plastic surgery journey, undergoing multiple surgeries including a chin implant. In 2013, she starred in and released an adult film, reports Us Weekly. She also launched a line of sex toys in 2015.

In March 2018, Farrah Abraham was fired from "Teen Mom OG" after being confronted by the show's executive producer about her mistreatment of the show's crew and her participation in the adult entertainment industry.

Though Abraham sued Viacom for "wrongfully terminating" and "sex-shaming" her, the lawsuit was amicably settled, according to Variety.

According to her Twitter bio, she is currently working on writing her first film and will be in an upcoming episode of "Celebrity Boxing Match."

Jordan Cashmyer hasn't had more children.

While on "16 & Pregnant," Cashmyer and then-boyfriend Derek Taylor were homeless while she was pregnant with their daughter, Genevieve.

In 2016, she shared in a Facebook post that she was in rehab in 2014 for drug use, but is now "for the first time in a long time, thinking clearly."

Earlier this year, she resurfaced on Instagram with her boyfriend Keith Boyer although it's not clear if they're still together or not.

Leah Messer is a mother of three.

After getting divorced from the two fathers of her three children, Cory Simms and Jeremy Calvert, Messer (who still stars in "Teen Mom 2") went to rehab for depression and anxiety.

Although she lost primary custody of her twins, Ali and Aleeah, in 2016 she was awarded 50/50 custody that she shares with Simms and his wife, Miranda.

Today, Messer's daughter Addie is 5 years old, and Ali and Aleeah are 8 years old. Ali continues to struggle with her declining health because of her muscular dystrophy.

Earlier this year, Messer started dating Jason Jordan but Hollywood Life reported that the couple broke up in October.

Kristina Robinson is now Kristina Head.

On "16 & Pregnant," the father of Robinson's child passed away before their son, Lukas, was born.

Today, she's married to TJ Head, and they have two sons together, 5-year-old Tommie and 4-year-old Layton.

Summer Rewis has since had another child.

While on season five of "16 & Pregnant," Summer Rewis and her husband, DJ, struggled to prepare for a baby. At the end of the episode, she gave birth to their son, Peyton Daniel.

In August 2013, prior to the episode's filming, Summer and DJ got married, though MTV referred to DJ as her boyfriend in the episode.

The couple has since had another child, but Rewis has recently shared on social media that she is no longer with DJ.

Ultimately, Rewis doesn't regret being filmed by MTV.

"I don’t regret doing it,” she told The Ashley. "It was for a good cause. And everyone has different opinions, some good some bad. I think my episode was perfect. Right on point on everything that goes on in my life. There wasn’t anything at all left out that I can see."

Amber Portwood has a son and daughter.

Since her debut on "16 & Pregnant," Portwood has had her share of ups and downs, between her turbulent relationship with Matt Baier, her time in jail, and her drug use.

Today, Portwood seems to be living a much happier and healthier life. Earlier this year, Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed their first child together, a son named James.

Her daughter, Leah, is now 9-years-old, and also has a younger half-sister from dad Gary Shirley's marriage to his wife, Kristina.

Portwood still stars on "Teen Mom OG," but she recently said she "has to quit" the show.

