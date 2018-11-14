news

The number of tourists coming into Johannesburg, South Africa rises yearly.

The city has a lot of beautiful tourist attractions including waterfalls, museums, parks, and even a trip to the Mandela House.

In 2017, the MasterCard Global Destination Cities Index ranked Johannesburg as the most visited city in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa’s largest city attracted almost 5 million tourists (4,880,760), who spent exactly $2,897,920,000 just last year.

In 2016, it was also ranked as Africa's most visited city after it welcomed 4.57 million international overnight visitors. This was a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year's 3.69 million visitors.

These increasing number of international tourists show that Johannesburg has remained the most visited city in Africa for the past three years.

Here is why:

Tourist attractions

Johannesburg has a lot to offer to offers its tourist from a UNESCO-listed archaeological area to Johannesburg Zo, Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve and Lion Park for wildlife lovers.

Other attractions include a beautiful, breathtaking place named Holy Hill, a world-class theme park called Gold Reef City, and the Nelson Mandela National Museum (Mandela House).

You can also put your drinking skills to the test at SAB World of Beer.

Rich culture

For the cultural lovers, the city boasts of over 40 art galleries including the Johannesburg Art Gallery. This features several landscapes and painting.

Visitors can enjoy Anti-Apartheid plays done at Market Theatre stages, cultural studios, and institutes hosted throughout the year.

They also have access to local dishes, as well as Ethiopian cuisine, Italian food, and seafood offered in several restaurants and high-end hotels around the city.

Economic implications

The country's economy is only going to get better as more people visit. More tourists mean the city has what it takes to be the main economic and cultural hub in Africa.

In the Head of Market Development at Mastercard, South Africa, Anton van der Merwe's words, "This indicates that Johannesburg is well positioned to be an engine of broad economic growth for the country."