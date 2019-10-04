UAP Old Mutual and the Estée Lauder Companies have partnered for the month of October to raise awareness on Breast Cancer.

Approximately 6,000 (5,985) women in Kenya are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, about half 2,553 will die of it.

The campaign will culminate with a fundraiser on 26th October, Power of Pink Luncheon, which will raise funds towards fighting the menace.

For 30 days one of Kenya’s most iconic towers will be awash in pink colour and brightly illuminate Nairobi’s skyline.

UAP Old Mutual Tower, located in Nairobi’s Upper Hill district will, however, not be alone and joins other landmark buildings and monuments around the world such as the Empire State Building in New York City, the Eiffel Tower in Paris & Tel Aviv Ferris Wheel in Israel in lighting the skyline pink making the campaign one of a kind in Kenya.

The display is not in futility but seeks to raise awareness against Breast Cancer.

Mario Lazzaroni Estee Lauder Country Manager Sub-Sahara Africa and Jerim Otieno (R) UAP Old Mutual Group Managing Director Life Business with UAP Tower glowing pink in the background.

The partnership will see the UAP Old Mutual Tower light up in Pink for the whole month of October as well as support the campaign by the Estee Lauder Companies to encourage people worldwide to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Month

The UAP Old Mutual Group, in response to this growing prevalence, has introduced a Critical Illness proposition. This cover is open to individuals and corporates and provides a financial cushion to a patient in the event of the occurrence of 14 critical illnesses; cancer being one of them.

“At the moment of diagnosis, the life of the patient and their family is changed. The reality of the high cost of treatment causes untold worry, which is compounded by the fact that the standard medical insurance schemes do not fully cover for treatment of such conditions. We seek to give peace of mind on this front, so a patient can focus on their health,” stated Jerim Otieno, Group MD Life.

(L) Jerim Otieno UAP Old Mutual Group Managing Director Life Business with Joyce Gikunda Founder Lintons Beauty and Mario Lazzaroni Estee Lauder Country Manager Sub-Sahara Africa look at their partnership agreement for Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.

Estée Lauder began raising funds to fight breast cancer in 1992, when the late Evelyn H. Lauder, a former Senior Vice President of Estée Lauder, co-created the iconic pink ribbon and started The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. It set in motion a long-term movement which aims to “inspire the millions of people touched every year by breast cancer”.

The campaign has raised more than US$76 million globally, funding 250 medical research grants through Breast Cancer Research Foundation BCRF (US$62 million from total funds raised) and is active in more than 70 countries around the world.

Statistics from the 2018 GLOBOCAN report by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer revealed that the disease is the leading type of cancer diagnosed in Kenya.