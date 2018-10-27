There are many misconceptions and myths about flying — many of which only add to people's fear of getting on an airplane.

Virgin Atlantic pilot Ian Worthington has over 20 years of experience flying airplanes, and he talked to Business Insider to explain why people shouldn't be afraid to fly. For one thing, turbulence won't make an airplane crash, says Worthington. Airplanes are designed to handle the stress of severe turbulence.

Aviation has come a long way in recent decades — it's ten times safer today than it was in the 60s. Today, there is only one fatal accident for over 2 million flights, says Worthington. Compared to a 1 in 114 chance of dying in a motor vehicle crash, flying is actually one of the safer modes of transportation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published October 25th, 2016.