sat down with husband Will Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter Willow Smith for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk." Will recalled being married to Sheree Zampino and having a moment of realization that he was in a relationship with the wrong person after meeting Jada Pinkett Smith and instantly connecting.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star said that he cried "uncontrollably" in a bathroom stall while having dinner at a restaurant with Zampino.

Will said that he and Pinkett Smith "always had a beautiful energy" and "I knew that was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced. I don’t get divorced."

Zampino filed for divorce from the actor and minutes after signing the papers, he called the "Girls Trip" star and asked her if she was single.

During the latest episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch Series "Red Table Talk" titled "Becoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith," the actress sat down with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, daughter Willow Smith, and husband Will for a candid discussion.

When talking about the early stages of their relationship, Will explained that Pinkett Smith auditioned for a role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" at 19 years old. Though she didn't get the part, the "Men in Black" actor knew that she was filming the show "A Different World" nearby and asked his co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro, to set them up.

"I knew that there was something in our energy that would be magic," Will explained.

When the actor went to the set of "A Different World" to meet Pinkett Smith, he ended up being introduced to Sheree Zampino, who he dated and married in 1992. The pair welcomed son Trey in late 1992.

During "Red Table Talk," Will said that when he finally met Pinkett Smith, they hit things off and had a "really unique, beautiful power." But the "Independence Day" star was married and they didn't pursue each other.

Despite speculation and reports that the pair dated while Will was still married, Pinkett Smith insisted that they didn't have a relationship at the time.

"We did not have an affair while he was married, let's be clear about that," she said.

Will went on to say that he had dinner with Zampino one night at a restaurant and experienced "one of the most bizarre emotions" he ever had. Smith said that he "had a realization that [he] wasn't with the person [he] was supposed to be with" and recalled "crying uncontrollably" in a bathroom stall that evening.

The actor added that he was overcome with emotions and began laughing as well, because he knew Pinkett Smith "was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced. I don't get divorced."

Will said that he returned to dinner after composing himself and moved on with his life. He also admitted that he was "hit hard" when Zampino filed for divorce on Valentine's Day. Will was reluctant to sign the documents, but Zampino insisted because she knew he didn't love her. They got divorced in 1995.

After signing the papers, Smith called Pinkett Smith minutes later and asked her if she was dating anyone. She was single at the time and the couple went on to get married in 1997 and have two children together, son Jaden and daughter Willow.

