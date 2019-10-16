The ingredients, cooking methods and energy they apply into feeding themselves extend beyond nourishment, with their culinary skills reflecting different beliefs, traditions and habits.

As such, experiencing and experimenting with local traditional foods provides an education of the culture, too.

Ghana has got arguably the most captivatingly delicious and wholesome meals anywhere in the world

However, there are some foods that have invaded the Ghanaian market and have become a lifestyle in the country. Everyone eats them.

Here are 10 foods that have invaded the Ghanaian market and have been accepted by all

Jollof

Originally from Senegal, Jollof is a pot dish of rice prepared with tomato sauce and served with meat or fish that stirs up plenty of interesting debate online.

Jollof rice is one of the foods that are not originally Ghanaian but have invaded and have been accepted by Ghanaians.

Akyeke

Akyeke is a dish which originally came from Cote d’Ivoire.

It is usually prepared by people in the western region of Ghana. It is made from grated cassava that is fermented.

It is eaten with fried fish with ground pepper garnished with chopped pepper and onion with a little seasoning for taste added with palm oil to give it a yellowish look and different taste.

One can also eat Akyeke with smoked fish and stew. It can be served with soup as well.

Although it isn’t originally a Ghanaian dish, Akyeke has been accepted in the country and is being enjoyed everywhere.

Pizza

Pizza is a savory dish of Italian origin.

It consists of a usually round, flattened base of leavened wheat-based dough topped with tomatoes, cheese, and often various other ingredients baked at a high temperature, traditionally in a wood-fired oven.

Pizza has become one of the foods that have invaded in the Ghanaian market and have been largely accepted.

Burger

Burger is a sandwich consisting of one or more cooked patties of ground meat, usually beef, placed inside a sliced bread roll or bun.

The patty may be pan-fried, grilled, or flame-broiled. Hamburgers are often served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, or chiles; condiments such as ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, or "special sauce"; and are frequently placed on sesame seed buns.

Burger is a German dish that has entered the Ghanaian market. This food is largely eaten by lots of Ghanaians.

Shawarma

Shawarma is a dish originally from Turkey.

It consists of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in a cone-like shape, and roasted on a slowly-turning vertical rotisserie or spit.

Originally made of lamb or mutton, today's shawarma may also be chicken, turkey, beef, or veal.

It is one of the foods that are not Ghanaian but has been accepted and eaten by most people in the country.

Noodles

Noodles are a type of food made from unleavened dough which is rolled flat and cut, or extruded into long strips or strings

They are usually cooked in boiling water, sometimes with cooking oil or salt added.

Noodles have become one of the foods that have invaded the Ghanaian market and is being eaten by a large number of people.

Pasta

Pasta is a type of food typically made from an unleavened dough of durum wheat flour mixed with water or eggs and formed into sheets or various shapes, then cooked by boiling or baking.

It is an Italian dish that has invaded the Ghanaian market.

French fries

French fries, or simply fries, chips, finger chips, or french-fried potatoes, are batonnet or allumette-cut deep-fried potatoes.

It is originally a French dish that has been accepted and enjoyed by Ghanaians.

Sushi

Sushi is a Japanese dish of prepared vinegared rice.

It is usually with some sugar and salt, accompanying a variety of ingredients, such as seafood, vegetables, and occasionally tropical fruits.

Although Japanese, Sushi is a dish that has invaded the Ghanaian market is being enjoyed by all.

Eba

Eba is a staple food eaten in West African subregion mainly and beyond, mainly eaten in Nigeria, some parts in Ghana as well but it was founded in Nigeria. It is made from dried grated cassava flour, commonly known as gari.

Ghanaians have accepted the dish is being enjoyed by all.