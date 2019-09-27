Today is the perfect day to highlight some of the great unknown places that deserve more travellers.

Head off some of the popular tourist destinations and check out these amazing locations.

Every year, people across the globe celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27th. It all started with a Nigerian, the late Ignatius Amaduwa Atigbi, who has been universally recognised for coming with the idea to set aside a day to promote and celebrate worldwide the phenomenon that is tourism.

This year, the theme: “Tourism and Jobs — A Better Future For All” highlights this sector’s role in job creation which is important considering the fact unemployment is a major issue in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

According to the newly released figures in Jumia’s 2019 Jumia Hospitality Report, tourism in Africa is seriously booming. It grew at a rate of 5.6% in 2018, second only to the Asia Pacific, making Africa the second-fastest growing tourism region in the world.

Contributing $194.2 billion (8.5%) to the continent’s GDP, the sector, directly and indirectly, employed about 24.3 million people, approximately (6.7%) of total employment.

Understanding the role of tourism in employment and the world’s general development, we must showcase unknown parts that deserve more tourists.

Here are five relatively unpopular yet beautiful places in Africa to visit before the year runs out:

Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda

“In the heart of Central Africa, so high up that you shiver more than you sweat are great, old volcanoes towering almost 15,000 feet, and nearly covered with rich, green rainforest — the Virungas, the late primatologist Dian Fossey described.

This gem offers gorilla trekking, golden monkey visits, volcano climbing, touring of the village, lakes and Musanze Caves, formed 62 million years ago after the last estimated volcanic eruption. It also has 200 species of colourful birds.

You can also plan to attend Kwita Izina, a special baby gorilla naming ceremony that takes place every year on the 1st of September.

Kafue, Zambia

Kafue is one of those relatively untouched parts of Africa. Here, you will find the Kafue National Park, the largest national park in Zambia with everything from lions, zebras, abundant birdlife to elephants, antelopes and hippos.

Other spots include Victoria Falls, Monkey Pools, Kalimba Reptile Park, Kabwata Cultural Village and the Munda Wanga Environmental Park.

Congo, Central Africa

Congo is an exciting place to visit. Here, you get to experience Africa’s equatorial rainforests, the Odzala National Park, several animals like gorillas, forest elephant, buffalo, hyena, the rare bongo antelope, bushbuck and putty-nose monkeys.

Quirimbas Archipelago — Mozambique

Looking for where to go to escape the hustle and bustle of life, then you should probably visit a little-known place called Quirimbas Archipelago.

Located off the coast of Mozambique, it consists of 27 coral islands, many of which are uninhabited. These include Ibo Island, which has Africa’s largest mangrove forests. From beautiful white sand, to clear blue water, sea turtles, exotic birds and tropical fish, you will everything your heart desires.

Uganda, East Africa

There are only three countries in the world where you can trek to see mountain gorillas in the wild and Uganda is one of them. The Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, home to the Nyakagezi gorilla family, one of those places that you can go to see these wonderful creatures.

Other places to explore include the Mabira Forest, the Amabere Caves, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest and Ngamba Island, where you get to hang out with Chimpanzees. How cool is that?