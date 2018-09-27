You can now fly with weed out of Los Angeles International Airport

news

Travelers are now allowed to pack marijuana along with their other travel essentials when flying out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

A statement published on the official website of LAX reads, "In accordance with Proposition 64, the Los Angeles Airport Police Department will allow passengers to travel through LAX with up to 28.5 grams of marijuana and eight grams of concentrated marijuana."

While the Federal government still considers marijuana illegal, the sale and recreational consumption of the drug has been legalized in California and eight other states.

Airport police say they will not arrest or stop you if they find marijuana, colloquially known as weed or pot, in your carry-on travel bags.

Proposition 64, was a referendum passed by California and made effective January 1, 2018.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can still refuse people entry to board flights if they find amounts of marijuana the federal government considers illegal in travelers carry-on bags, but police will not confiscate it unless it exceeds the one-ounce legal limit amount in the state of California.

This issue is mainly about jurisdiction, as the new LAX security policy is not applicable to other states or countries where marijuana is not yet legalized, like Texas or Singapore.

While the Federal government still considers marijuana illegal, the sale and recreational consumption of the drug has been legalized in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, D.C., Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

