Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle You can soon stay in an underground hotel built inside a giant quarry, where some rooms are underwater

  • Published:

After 10 years of construction, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland will be opening its doors to the public.

After 10 years of construction, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is about to open. play

After 10 years of construction, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is about to open.

(Atkins)

A new hotel opening in Shanghai won't be known for offering city views.

Built into a quarry at the base of Tianmen Mountain, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland will be opening its doors later this month after 10 years of construction.

Initially meant to open in October, Departures reports that the hotel opens December 1, but, according to the hotel website, rooms will start becoming available November 20.

The hotel is built near the base of Tianmen Mountain. play

The hotel is built near the base of Tianmen Mountain.

(Atkins)

Sixteen of the hotel's 18 floors are underground with rooms on the bottom two floors completely submerged underwater in a 33-foot-deep aquarium. The underwater portion of the hotel will also include a restaurant, pool, and watersports center.

The property also boasts its own waterfall adjacent to the hotel. Most of the hotel's rooms face the waterfall, along with scenic cliffs and hills due to its proximity to Tianmen Mountain National Park.

Read more: Underwater hotels to visit in your lifetime

The hotel is planning to make use of the quarry's space by offering bungee jumping and rock climbing.

British architecture firm Atkins led the design for the hotel, and was joined by JADE+QA, an architecture and design firm led by former Atkins employee Martin Jochman.

Rooms will be available on November 20 on InterContinental's website, and start from approximately $487.

Rooms at the hotel will start becoming available on November 20, according to the hotel website. play

Rooms at the hotel will start becoming available on November 20, according to the hotel website.

(InterContinental Hotels & Resorts)

A representative for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts did not immediately reply to INSIDER's request for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle A woman's baby bump grew backwards during pregnancy —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A WOW Air Airbus A330.
Lifestyle The airline most famous for $55 flights from the US to Europe has been purchased by its greatest rival
Winnie Harlow will grace the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway for the first time this year.
Lifestyle Meet the 57 models who will walk in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Kelsey Merrit will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk the show.
Lifestyle Meet the 18 models who will be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time this year
Delays are common around the holidays.
Lifestyle 6 holiday travel horror stories that will make you want to stay home
X
Advertisement