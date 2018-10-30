news

Travel Tour company Contiki asked 18-35-year-olds what they would be willing to give up to travel, including alcohol, carbs, and even sex.

Over 40% also said they'd give up their phones to travel, even though nearly half of the respondents admitted to using their phone eight-10 hours each day.

Many who sacrifice things to travel view it as a "gain," not a "loss."

What would you be willing to give up in order to travel the world? This is the exact question tour company Contiki asked a group of millennials and Gen Z'ers, and the results might surprise you.

"We developed this survey to dispel stereotypical myths around what 18-35-year-olds want," Adam Cooper, president of Contiki, told INSIDER. "Yes, they like their Netflix, alcohol, cell phones, and sex but if given the choice between material things versus exploring the world, wanderlust almost always takes precedence."

Adam said the survey was conducted via Survey Monkey, and over 1,500 applicants in the US responded. They accepted responses from millennials (ages 24-35) and gen Z (ages 18-23).

People would rather satisfy their wanderlust and live without certain things

The majority of 18-35 year-olds would give up sex (57%), coffee (77%), carbs (60%), Netflix (80%), and alcohol (73%) to travel. Nearly half of them would even part ways would their cell phone (41%) for the chance to see the world.

"[Millennials and Gen Z'ers] value experience and personal connections, and evidently choose to travel over lying on the couch and binging Netflix for hours," Adam added. "They have an insatiable quest to explore the world and meet new people and that's exactly what we do.

"When we asked what 18-35-year-olds would be willing to give up to travel, only 1% said they wouldn't give up anything, illuminating the importance of travel — which is not only compelling but refreshing."

Choosing traveling over other things might be the smart choice

With all this talk about sacrificing things for travel, it's easy to forget how much it benefits you.

Dana Hooshmand, adventure writer who co-founded Discover Discomfort, gave up a six-figure Silicon Valley career in order to travel more. He doesn't look at it as a loss, though.

"Travel doesn't have to be about giving things up," Dana told INSIDER. "Think of all you can gain: you can learn a language (put that Spanish to use!), volunteer to gain amazing life experience, kick ass at a martial arts boot camp, and start to understand a foreign culture. These all even help your career, because they make you stand out. If you travel to learn something new, you'll bring home more than what you left with."

Mo, a Bali-based scuba instructor and travel blogger at Travelust 101, agreed. "[It doesn't] feel like 'sacrifice' when you are working towards a goal. It's just about resetting priorities and shifting perspective."

