Disney has released the official trailer for 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

The sequel to the 2014 fantasy adventure features old characters like Angelie Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sam Riley and Imelda Staunton.

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins as a horned and winged creature named Connal.

Coming out five years after the first 2014 fantasy adventure was released, this sequel picks up after the cursed baby Princess Aurora has grown into a young woman.

The trailer kicks off with a proposal and Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Phillip. Drama ensues as Angelina Jolie, who reprises to her role as Maleficent, is unable to get along with Queen Ingrith.

On one hand, we have the wicked fairy godmother, who is against the union warning Aurora that "Love doesn't always end well."

Meanwhile, Ingrith, played by newcomer Michelle Pfeiffer, is very eager to have a daughter into her family as long as she does not come with the other mother.

"You have done an admirable job, going against your own nature to raise this child. But now, she will finally get the love of a real mother," the Queen passive-aggressively states.

The result is "a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family."

We catch our first glimpse of British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor just as the trailer is about to end. He appears as a Connal, a horned and winged being who looks just like Maleficent.

Not much is known about his role but he appears to have some authority over Maleficent and a previously-hidden group of horned fairies.

We will just have to wait to know more when the movie comes out in October.