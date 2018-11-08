Zimbabwean men say Chinese-produced condoms are too small

news

Zimbabwean men complain that condoms imported from China are too small and want local manufacturers to make a bigger size.

Men living in Mpandawana, located in a small rural town called Gutu, have expressed their frustration with Chinese-produced condoms, The African Exponent reports.

Issues with condoms from China

They said that the condoms are "too small for them," revealing that they often burst during intercourse. These men have appealed with Chinese manufacturers to produce larger-sized condoms.

One resident named Tafadzwa Mazhawi revealed his frustrations to a delegate from the National Aids Council. "But why are you (NAC) giving us these small condoms," he said. "I have stopped using them because I have had three of the type bursting during sex."

He also complained about the massive hikes in the prices. "Prices here have gone up to about $3 for a packet of three. This means that the fight against the spread of HIV is going backward," Mazhawi also noted.

Another resident called Clifton Moyo said, "Especially those free packed ones usually in a white package with a human being image. It seems they are becoming smaller and smaller.

Sometimes they just tear off before I could fully fit them on. Worse off if one tries to fit into them on by force, you get shocked to discover after finishing your sexual intercourse that you are left with just the ring around your manhood."

He also noted that these faulty condoms could have a negative impact on the lives of the users' wives. These complaints come after the former health minister David Parirenyatwa shared the same concerns in February, 2018.

As such, Parirenyatwa has challenged local manufacturers to produce condoms in order "to address concerns over the size of condoms imported from China."