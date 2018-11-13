news

Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," was released Tuesday and is chock full of never-before-heard stories from the former first lady's childhood and eight years in the White House.

Obama is startlingly candid about a wide variety of topics, from her shock after learning that President Donald Trump had won the 2016 election to racists labeling her an "angry black woman."

There are plenty of heartfelt moments too, such as the kindness President George W. and first lady Laura Bush showed her after her husband was elected, and the time she and her daughter Malia "sneaked" out of the White House.

Obama's book, which Oprah has already selected for her book club, is on sale wherever books are sold Tuesday.

Here are some of the most interesting anecdotes Obama shares in the book:

On what it felt like to become the first black first lady: "As the only African American First Lady to set foot in the White House, I was 'other' almost by default. If there was a presumed grace assigned to my white predecessors, I knew it wasn't likely to be the same for me. I'd learned through the campaign stumbles that I had to be better, faster, smarter and stronger than ever. My grace would have to be earned."

Five-year-old Sasha was less than impressed with the White House when Michelle took her daughters on a tour in 2006, when Barack was a senator. When the tour guide said they were moving on to the Red Room, "Sasha looked up at [Michelle] and blurted, in the unquiet voice of an aggrieved kindergartner, 'Oh nooo, not another ROOM!'"

After winning the 2008 presidential election, the Bush family invited the Obamas to the White House, as is tradition. Barack's favorite part of the tour was the gym, something he shared with President Bush.

, something he shared with President Bush. Michelle's favorite part of the tour was seeing her future dressing room, which offered a view of the Rose Garden and Oval Office. Laura Bush said Hillary Clinton "had shown her this same view when she'd first come to visit the White House eight years earlier. And eight years before that, her mother-in-law, Barbara Bush, had pointed out the view to Hillary." Michelle said looking out that window reminded her "that I was part of a humble continuum."

