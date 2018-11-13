news
Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," was released Tuesday and is chock full of never-before-heard stories from the former first lady's childhood and eight years in the White House.
Obama is startlingly candid about a wide variety of topics, from her shock after learning that President Donald Trump had won the 2016 election to racists labeling her an "angry black woman."
There are plenty of heartfelt moments too, such as the kindness President George W. and first lady Laura Bush showed her after her husband was elected, and the time she and her daughter Malia "sneaked" out of the White House.
Obama's book, which Oprah has already selected for her book club, is on sale wherever books are sold Tuesday.
Here are some of the most interesting anecdotes Obama shares in the book:
- On what it felt like to become the first black first lady: "As the only African American First Lady to set foot in the White House, I was 'other' almost by default. If there was a presumed grace assigned to my white predecessors, I knew it wasn't likely to be the same for me. I'd learned through the campaign stumbles that I had to be better, faster, smarter and stronger than ever. My grace would have to be earned."
- Five-year-old Sasha was less than impressed with the White House when Michelle took her daughters on a tour in 2006, when Barack was a senator. When the tour guide said they were moving on to the Red Room, "Sasha looked up at [Michelle] and blurted, in the unquiet voice of an aggrieved kindergartner, 'Oh nooo, not another ROOM!'"
- After winning the 2008 presidential election, the Bush family invited the Obamas to the White House, as is tradition. Barack's favorite part of the tour was the gym, something he shared with President Bush.
- Michelle's favorite part of the tour was seeing her future dressing room, which offered a view of the Rose Garden and Oval Office. Laura Bush said Hillary Clinton "had shown her this same view when she'd first come to visit the White House eight years earlier. And eight years before that, her mother-in-law, Barbara Bush, had pointed out the view to Hillary." Michelle said looking out that window reminded her "that I was part of a humble continuum."
- On her husband refusing the $100,000 in federal funds to move and redecorate the White House: "As long as I've known him, he's been this way: extra vigilant when it comes to matters of money and ethics, holding himself to a higher standard than even what's dictated by law. There's an age-old maxim in the black community: You've got to be twice as good to get half as far."
- Barack's advice to Malia and Sasha on their first day of school in DC: "Definitely don't pick your noses!"
- They blasted Beyoncé in the presidential limo after walking the parade route during Barack's first inauguration.
- On how the custom Jason Wu gown she wore to her first Inaugural Ball made her feel ready to take on the role of first lady: "The dress resurrected the dreaminess of my family's metamorphosis, the promise of this entire experience, transforming me if not into a full-blown ballroom princess, then at least into a woman capable of climbing onto another stage. I was now FLOTUS—First Lady of the United States—to Barack's POTUS. It was time to celebrate."
- She found life in the White House patriarchal: "Barack was now surrounded by people whose job was to treat him like a precious gem. It sometimes felt like a throwback to some lost era, when a household revolved solely around the man's needs, and it was the opposite of what I wanted our daughters to think was normal."
- Bo and Sunny, the family's two dogs, acted as surrogates of sorts for Malia and Sasha: "Knowing that Malia and Sasha were basically off-limits, the White House communications teams began requesting the dogs for official appearances ... They made excellent ambassadors, impervious to criticism and unaware of their own fame."
- Her reaction when Trump first announced his candidacy, in a press conference during which he called Mexican immigrants "rapists": "I figured he was just grandstanding, sucking up the media's attention because he could. Nothing in how he conducted himself suggested that he was serious about wanting to govern."
- The Queen of England had a sassy remark when she urged Michelle to sit next to her on the drive back to Windsor Castle during their last meeting, even though they were told her husband would get that seat: "'Did they give you some rule about this,' [the Queen] said, dismissing all the fuss with the wave of her hand. 'That's rubbish. Sit wherever you like.'"
- On why she decided to give a speech in favor of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention: "Since childhood, I'd believed it was important to speak out against bullies while also not stooping to their level. And to be clear, we were now up against a bully, a man who among other things demeaned minorities and expressed contempt for prisoners of war, challenging the dignity of our country with practically every utterance."
- On Trump's "grab them by the p---y" tape: "My body buzzed with fury after hearing that tape," she said, adding that she decided to address it directly at a speech for Clinton the following week. "I felt compelled to try to address Trump's words directly—to counter his voice with my own."
Michelle says she's baffled at how women supported Trump in the election: "I will always wonder about what led so many women, in particular, to reject an exceptionally qualified female candidate and instead choose a misogynist as their president."