17 photos show Americans across the country stopping to watch Christine Blasey Ford's historic testimony in the middle of the work day


Though it took place in the middle of the work day, many Americans stopped what they were doing on Thursday to watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Patrons at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago watch Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. play

Patrons at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago watch Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

(Scott Olson/Getty)

  • Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her at a party when they were both in high school.
  • As Ford gave her side of the story, Americans watched in bars, at their offices, and in classrooms across the country.

As Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Americans across the country stopped what they were doing to hear what she had to say.

They watched in bars and offices. Some even tuned in on their transcontinental flights. A teacher in Boston projected the hearing onto her whiteboard so her students could witness history.

Dozens took to social media to reflect on what it felt like to see Ford speak about the alleged sexual assault, which she says happened at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"I felt her pain and her terror as I watched," one Instagram user wrote.

See how Americans tuned in:

Zette Emmons was on a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco when the hearing started. Almost everyone around her tuned in on their seatback TVs.

(Courtesy of Zette Emmons)


A couple listened to Ford's hearing on a phone while riding the New York City subway.

In Los Angeles, CNN's local bureau broadcast the hearing on TVs that face out to the street.

(Mario Tama/Getty)

At least one person attending the United Nations General Assembly watched Ford speak on a laptop.

(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Protestors and supporters of Kavanaugh watched Ford's testimony from Sen. Chuck Grassley's office in Washington, DC.

(Zach Gibson/Getty)

Law students at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where Ford received her undergraduate degree, watched her hearing on Thursday.

(Gerry Broome/AP)

So did students at The Media School at Indiana University, where the hearing was broadcast from multiple channels on a large screen.

(Courtesy of Rosemary Pennington/Twitter)

Students at Columbia University's School of Journalism watched Ford's testimony while trying to meet deadlines.

(Courtesy of Yeji (Jesse) Lee, M.S. Candidate at Columbia Journalism School)

An English teacher in Boston projected the hearing onto her whiteboard so that her students could witness the moment of history.

(Courtesy of @BramanteMs/Twitter)

The assignment of the day for a journalism class at duPont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky was watching Ford's testimony.

(Courtesy of @theCSPN/Twitter)

This Instagram user who posted this photo watched Ford speak while waiting in line for lunch. She wrote that she could "feel her pain and her terror as I watched."

(Courtesy of lifewithpiperjane/Instagram)

Women attending a summit hosted by The New York Times in Brooklyn took a break to watch Ford speak.

(Courtesy of daylehaddon/Instagram)

Women embraced as they watched Ford's testimony at a cafe in San Francisco Thursday morning.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi watched Ford's testimony from multiple televisions at her office.

Women at the Excellence in Journalism conference watched Ford speak on a laptop.

Riders on a ferry to Cape May, New Jersey took in Ford's testimony on a TV.

Supporters of Ford gathered in Sen. Ted Cruz's office to watch the hearing, too.

