Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics 18 stunning photos from the night the Berlin Wall came down 29 years ago

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This week marks the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

East Germans celebrate as they climbed the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 10, 1989. play

East Germans celebrate as they climbed the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 10, 1989.

(Str Old)

  • The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and separated East and West Berlin.
  • The wall divided families and took away basic human rights.
  • On November 9, 1989, people gathered at the wall to begin tearing it down after it was announced by the East German Communist Party that citizens of the German Democratic Republic could cross the border whenever they pleased.

This week marks the 29th anniversary of the destruction of the Berlin Wall.

Built in 1961, the wall divided East and West Berlin. Constructed by the eastern, Soviet-ruled portion of the city, the wall was meant to keep Western "fascists" from invading the East — but it also served as a barricade to those Easterners attempting to migrate to the West, capitalist territory.

The barbed-wire-topped wall divided families and took away basic human rights, keeping the population of East Berlin trapped inside Soviet territory. At 12 feet tall and 4 feet wide, the wall and its surrounding security systems were known as "The Death Strip," as nearly 100 people were killed in their attempt to cross its miles of trenches and trip-wire machine guns.

On November 9, 1989, it was announced by the East German Communist Party that citizens of the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany, could cross the border whenever they pleased. That night, mayhem ensued at the border. Many who lived in the East crossed freely to the West for the first time in nearly 30 years, and citizens even began chipping away at the wall.

Ahead, see photos from that infamous night and the nights that followed.

(Editor's Note: Sarah Jacobs contributed to the original version of this report)

East German soldiers act as a barricade, blocking West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citizens at the Allied guardhouse "Checkpoint Charlie" November 9, 1989.

East German soldiers act as a barricade, blocking West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citizens at the Allied guardhouse "Checkpoint Charlie" November 9, 1989. play

East German soldiers act as a barricade, blocking West Berliners waiting to welcome East Berlin citizens at the Allied guardhouse "Checkpoint Charlie" November 9, 1989.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


When the clock struck midnight, all the checkpoints along the wall were forced to open.

When the clock struck midnight, all the checkpoints along the wall were forced to open. play

When the clock struck midnight, all the checkpoints along the wall were forced to open.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


Berliners carried hammers and chisels to begin chipping away at the wall.

Berliners carried hammers and chisels to begin chipping away at the wall. play

Berliners carried hammers and chisels to begin chipping away at the wall.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


Both East and West German citizens celebrated as they climbed the wall at the Brandenburg Gate.

Both East and West German citizens celebrated as they climbed the wall at the Brandenburg Gate. play

Both East and West German citizens celebrated as they climbed the wall at the Brandenburg Gate.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


While in the past those trying to cross the border would resort to digging tunnels, leaping out of buildings that lined the border, or attempting to drive through, on November 9 West German citizens climbed freely atop the Berlin Wall.

While in the past those trying to cross the border would resort to digging tunnels, leaping out of buildings that lined the border, or attempting to drive through, on November 9 West German citizens climbed freely atop the Berlin Wall. play

While in the past those trying to cross the border would resort to digging tunnels, leaping out of buildings that lined the border, or attempting to drive through, on November 9 West German citizens climbed freely atop the Berlin Wall.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


East Germans celebrated as they climbed the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate.

East Germans celebrated as they climbed the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate. play

East Germans celebrated as they climbed the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate.

(Str Old)


West Germans applauded as East Berlin citizens traveled through Checkpoint Charlie on the following day, November 10.

West Germans applauded as East Berlin citizens traveled through Checkpoint Charlie on the following day, November 10. play

West Germans applauded as East Berlin citizens traveled through Checkpoint Charlie on the following day, November 10.

(STR New)


There was plenty of celebration as West Berlin citizens welcomed East Germans as they passed the border checkpoint.

There was plenty of celebration as West Berlin citizens welcomed East Germans as they passed the border checkpoint. play

There was plenty of celebration as West Berlin citizens welcomed East Germans as they passed the border checkpoint.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


West Berlin citizens continued to stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 10.

West Berlin citizens continued to stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 10. play

West Berlin citizens continued to stand atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 10.

(STR New)


Looking out onto a sea of thousands, East Berlin border guards stood atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 11.

Looking out onto a sea of thousands, East Berlin border guards stood atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 11. play

Looking out onto a sea of thousands, East Berlin border guards stood atop the Berlin Wall at the Brandenburg Gate November 11.

(Str Old)


By November 12, it was no longer only small hammers being used to deconstruct the wall. Here, an East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz.

By November 12, it was no longer only small hammers being used to deconstruct the wall. Here, an East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz. play

By November 12, it was no longer only small hammers being used to deconstruct the wall. Here, an East German bulldozer and crane knock down the Berlin Wall at Potsdamer Platz.

(Wolfgang Rattay)


East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down at this checkpoint November 12. Over 2 million people from East Berlin visited West Berlin just that weekend.

East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down at this checkpoint November 12. Over 2 million people from East Berlin visited West Berlin just that weekend. play

East Berliners cross and meet West Berliners at Potsdamer Platz after the Berlin Wall was torn down at this checkpoint November 12. Over 2 million people from East Berlin visited West Berlin just that weekend.

(Wolfgang Rattay)


Parts of the Berlin Wall were loaded onto trucks at Potsdamer Platz by November 14.

Parts of the Berlin Wall were loaded onto trucks at Potsdamer Platz by November 14. play

Parts of the Berlin Wall were loaded onto trucks at Potsdamer Platz by November 14.

(Wolfgang Rattay)


Thousands walked along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and the Brandenburg Gate November 18.

Thousands walked along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and the Brandenburg Gate November 18. play

Thousands walked along the Berlin Wall between Potsdamer Platz and the Brandenburg Gate November 18.

(Reuters Photographer)


Even days later, citizens wanted to participate in the destruction. Here, a young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall November 19.

Even days later, citizens wanted to participate in the destruction. Here, a young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall November 19. play

Even days later, citizens wanted to participate in the destruction. Here, a young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall November 19.

(Michael Urban)


Another section of the Berlin Wall was dismantled by East Germany near the Brandenburg Gate December 22.

Another section of the Berlin Wall was dismantled by East Germany near the Brandenburg Gate December 22. play

Another section of the Berlin Wall was dismantled by East Germany near the Brandenburg Gate December 22.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


This flag reading "Unity" was waved high as these Germans crossed the newly opened border December 22.

This flag reading "Unity" was waved high as these Germans crossed the newly opened border December 22. play

This flag reading "Unity" was waved high as these Germans crossed the newly opened border December 22.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


Into the following year — 1990 — citizens still wanted their own piece of the Berlin Wall. Here, a man hammers away at Checkpoint Charlie on June 2, 1990.

Into the following year — 1990 — citizens still wanted their own piece of the Berlin Wall. Here, a man hammers away at Checkpoint Charlie on June 2, 1990. play

Into the following year — 1990 — citizens still wanted their own piece of the Berlin Wall. Here, a man hammers away at Checkpoint Charlie on June 2, 1990.

(Fabrizio Bensch)


Go to Pulse.com.gh

VA to continue dog experimentation
Politics After coming under fire, the VA says it's resuming medical experiments on dogs
jeff flake
Politics Flake says a Republican, possibly even him, should challenge Trump in 2020
US troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defense at a welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, April 13, 2017.
Politics Trump is attacking the French president for saying Europe needs to do more to defend itself — something Trump has also said they should do
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Pelosi says she's confident she will win enough support to be elected speaker of the House next year and that she is the best person for the job.
Politics Who's in and who's out of House committee leadership positions
X
Advertisement