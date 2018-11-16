news

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, some public relations agencies will be making millions of dollars from political parties.

For the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has contracted the services of a top US lobbyist, Brian Ballard, for $90,000 (N31.5 million) per month, as communications consultants.

In the same light, reports have it that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is finalising a deal between two companies for election PR job.

The first is the re-engagement of AKPD Message and Media, a United States-based public relations and public affairs consultancy firm contracted in the buildup to 2015 elections. Another option before President Muhammadu Buhari's led government is to hire a fresh agency from South Africa.

Here are some brief details about the PR companies:

1. Ballard Partners

A firm founded by Brian Ballard, a top US lobbyist, with strong ties to US president Donald Trump.

Balland chaired the Trump Victory organization in Florida and has worked on behalf of the Trump Organisation for more than a decade. He is dubbed the most powerful lobbyist in Trump's Washington by Politico, an American political magazine based in Arlington County, Virginia.

Balland's engagement with Atiku Abubakar Campaign organisation will earn him over $1 million per year.

2. AKPD Message and Media

AKPD is co-founded by David Axelrod, ex-President Barack Obama’s campaign strategist and a former White House Advisor. The PR firm handled the APC public relations brief during the build-up to the 2015 elections.

The agency is known as one of the US most successful and prominent firms representing Democratic candidates and progressive causes in the State.



Formerly, Axelrod and Associates, it is named after its four original partners: David Axelrod, John Kupper, David Plouffe, and John Del Cecato. All four were members of Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.