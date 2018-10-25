Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics 2 suspicious packages sent to Joe Biden intercepted amid slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and Trump critics

  Published: , Refreshed:

Two suspicious packages were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, adding to what seems to be a rising number of attempted pipe bomb attacks on top Democrats and other public figures.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is pictured above attending a political rally in Indiana on October 12.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is pictured above attending a political rally in Indiana on October 12.

(Darron Cummings/AP)

  The packages to Biden were intercepted at separate mailing facilities in Delaware.
  • The packages to Biden were intercepted at separate mailing facilities in Delaware.
  • All of the suspicious packages were sent to people who have been verbally attacked by President Donald Trump and been vocally critical of him as well.

On Wednesday, officials revealed that bombs had been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The packages to Biden were intercepted at separate mailing facilities in Delaware.

On Wednesday, officials revealed that bombs had been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN's offices in New York City, despite the fact the former CIA director is actually an NBC News analyst.

The package intended for Holder had an incorrect address and was returned to the sender, who was listed as Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

On Thursday, officials said a suspicious package was also sent to actor Robert De Niro in the Manhattan building where his production company is based.

The multiple bomb scares occurred from Florida to New York.

The multiple bomb scares occurred from Florida to New York.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

All of the suspicious packages were sent to people who have been verbally attacked by President Donald Trump and been vocally critical of him.

Wednesday's incidents came two days after a bomb was found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros, one of the biggest Democratic donors who has become a top target of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Trump on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks, calling for unity and vowing to bring justice to those responsible. But on Thursday the president took to Twitter and accused the "Mainstream Media" of contributing to the "Anger we see today in our society" via what he described as "false and inaccurate reporting."

Read more:

Anyone with information on the packages is being asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

