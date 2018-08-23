25 photos of some of the most adorable and well-known dogs to live in the White House

Pulse.com.gh logo
Dogs have been the most popular pet for a president to have during his time in the White House. Here are 23 photos of some of the most adorable and well-known canines to grace the Oval Office.

President Barack Obama and his dog Bo were very close.

(Getty)

Dogs have been the most popular pet for a president to have during his time in the White House — 30 of the 44 presidents have had at least one dog in the West Wing.

The first to have had a dog during his presidency was George Washington, while Barack Obama most recently had two dogs during his presidency.

So far, President Donald Trump has yet to have a pet since entering the White House. The last president to not have a dog in the White House was William McKinley over 100 years ago.

Here are 25 photos of some of the most adorable and well-known canines to grace the Oval Office.

Grover Cleveland's cocker spaniel named Gallagher had a brown coat and ears of "inconvenient length."

Grover Cleveland with his dog

(AP)

Source: America Comes Alive



Warren Harding's terrier, named Laddie Boy, was six months old when he moved into the White House.

Laddie Boy, President Warren G. Harding's terrier is shown, Aug. 1, 1922.

(AP)

Source: America Comes Alive



Calvin Coolidge's collie Rob Roy was named after the popular cocktail.

President Calvin Coolidge stands outdoors with his wife Grace, their two sons, and their pet white collie Rob Roy in the 1920s.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Herbert Hoover had a Belgian shepherd named King Tut, who would patrol the gates of the White House on a nightly basis. He also helped Hoover get elected, appearing in a campaign photo.

President Herbert Hoover and first lady Lou Henry Hoover actually had several dogs, but King Tut was the most famous.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum, The Hoover Presidential Library



Franklin Roosevelt's German shepherd, Major, used to chase the White House maids around.

Franklin D. Roosevelt with pet dog, Major, a German shepherd, shown in this undated photo at the president's home at Warm Springs, Ga., known as the Little White House.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



FDR also had a Scottish terrier named Fala that would often accompany the president on his travels.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt lifts his dog Fala as he prepares to motor from his special train to the Yacht Potomac at New London, Conn., Aug. 3, 1941.

(AP)

Source: BarkPost



Harry Truman gave away his dog, a cocker spaniel named Feller, to a family physician because he was not a dog lover.

Harry Truman gave away his dog, a cocker spaniel named Feller, to a family physician because he was not a dog lover.

(White House photo)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gave John F. Kennedy a dog named Pushinka as a gift.

Pushinka stands her ground on the White House lawn, Aug. 14, 1963, while the rest of the family's dogs vacation with the first family at Cape Cod.

(AP)

Source: BBC



Other than Pushinka, JFK had eight dogs, including his German shepherd named Clipper.

"Clipper" a German shepherd supervises as eight of the nine known dogs of President John F.Kennedy's household pose for impromptu press conference at Squaw Island, Hyannis Port, Massachusetts on August 14, 1963.

(AP)

Source: JFK Presidential Library and Museum



Two of Lyndon B. Johnson's beagles, Him and Her, were frequently on the receiving end of the president pulling their long ears.

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson holds his dog "Her" by the ears as White House visitors look on, April 27, 1964, on the White House lawn, Washington, D.C. At left is President Johnson's other dog, "Him."

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



One of Lyndon B. Johnson's beagles named Kimberly was given to his daughter Luci.

Kimberly, one of President Lyndon Johnson’s beagles, sticks his head through a partially-opened window of an automobile where he waited while Luci Johnson and Pat Nugent attended Mass, July 3, 1966 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Texas.

(AP)

Source: America Comes Alive



Luci also got another one of his beagles named Freckles.

President Lyndon Johnson poses with Freckles, mother of five Beagle pups at the White House in Washington, Nov. 4, 1966.

(AP)

Source: America Comes Alive



LBJ found his fifth dog, a terrier mix named Yuki, at a Texas gas station on Thanksgiving in 1966.

President Lyndon Johnson trots after Yuki, the White House pet, in an effort to coax the dog abroad the presidential plane on Sept.19,1968 at Andrews Air Force Base.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Richard Nixon's three dogs were an Irish setter named King Timahoe, a poodle named Vicki, and a terrier named Pasha.

The three dogs of the Richard Nixon in Washington on Nov. 23, 1972.

(AP)

Source: America Comes Alive



Gerald Ford and his daughter Susan had a golden retriever named Liberty. Susan got Liberty as a surprise for her father when she was a puppy. Years later, Liberty had nine puppies of her own.

President Gerald Ford and his daughter, Susan, are seen on the South Lawn of the White House with their dog, Liberty, Oct. 7, 1974, Washington, D.C.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Jimmy Carter had a border collie mix named Grits that was born on the same day Carter was elected president.

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter play with their dog "Grits" on the south lawn of the White House in Washington D.C. after returning from church on Sunday, August 6,1978.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Ronald Reagan had two White House dogs. The one seen here was a Bouvier des Flandres named Lucky that Nancy Reagan received as a gift in 1984.

President Ronald Reagan is pulled along by his pet dog Lucky while he and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher take a stroll in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 1985 in Washington.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Reagan's other dog in the White House was a Charles Spaniel named Rex.

President Ronald Reagan, right, and First Lady Nancy Reagan, center, walk with their dog Rex on the South Lawn of the White House after they returned by helicopter from Camp David, Md. where the first family has spent the weekend, March 16, 1986, Washington, D.C.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



George H.W. Bush had two Springer Spaniels, Millie and Ranger.

President George Bush gets down on his knees to show off his dogs, Millie and Ranger, May 2, 1991 in the White House Oval Office to his guests at Washington, Neera Khurana, age 4, and her sister Sonia, age 6, right, who is the 1991 poster child for Better Hearing and Speech Month.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Bill Clinton named his chocolate Labrador retriever Buddy after his great-uncle.

President Bill Clinton is greeted by his dog Buddy as he returns to the White House Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 1998, after a two-day fund-raising trip.

(AP)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



George W. Bush and his first dog in the White House, an English Springer Spaniel named Spot, was one of Millie's puppies.

President George W. Bush waves as he walks toward the Oval Office with his dog Spot September 23, 2002 in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: Presidential Pet Museum



Bush also had two Scottish Terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, who were separated in age by four years.

President George W. Bush waves as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House with his dogs, Barney and Miss Beazley, August 13, 2006 in Washington, DC.

(Evan Sisley-Pool/Getty Images)

Source: George W. Bush Presidential Center



The Obamas had two famous Portuguese Water dogs named Bo and Sunny.

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (R) pose for a family portrait with their pets Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015.

(AP)

Source: The Washington Post



Bo often exercised and played with the president.

President Barack Obama runs down the East Colonnade with family dog, Bo, on the dog's initial visit to the White House, March 15, 2009. Bo came back to live at the White House in April.

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Source: White House



Bo and Sunny were so popular that they apparently had official White House schedules for all of their appearances.

President Barack Obama and Bo in the Oval Office.

Source: PBS



