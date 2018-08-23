25 photos of some of the most adorable and well-known dogs to live in the White House

news

Dogs have been the most popular pet for a president to have during his time in the White House — 30 of the 44 presidents have had at least one dog in the West Wing.

The first to have had a dog during his presidency was George Washington, while Barack Obama most recently had two dogs during his presidency.

So far, President Donald Trump has yet to have a pet since entering the White House. The last president to not have a dog in the White House was William McKinley over 100 years ago.

Here are 25 photos of some of the most adorable and well-known canines to grace the Oval Office.

Grover Cleveland's cocker spaniel named Gallagher had a brown coat and ears of "inconvenient length."

Source: America Comes Alive

Warren Harding's terrier, named Laddie Boy, was six months old when he moved into the White House.

Source: America Comes Alive

Calvin Coolidge's collie Rob Roy was named after the popular cocktail.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Herbert Hoover had a Belgian shepherd named King Tut, who would patrol the gates of the White House on a nightly basis. He also helped Hoover get elected, appearing in a campaign photo.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum, The Hoover Presidential Library

Franklin Roosevelt's German shepherd, Major, used to chase the White House maids around.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

FDR also had a Scottish terrier named Fala that would often accompany the president on his travels.

Source: BarkPost

Harry Truman gave away his dog, a cocker spaniel named Feller, to a family physician because he was not a dog lover.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev gave John F. Kennedy a dog named Pushinka as a gift.

Source: BBC

Other than Pushinka, JFK had eight dogs, including his German shepherd named Clipper.

Source: JFK Presidential Library and Museum

Two of Lyndon B. Johnson's beagles, Him and Her, were frequently on the receiving end of the president pulling their long ears.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

One of Lyndon B. Johnson's beagles named Kimberly was given to his daughter Luci.

Source: America Comes Alive

Luci also got another one of his beagles named Freckles.

Source: America Comes Alive

LBJ found his fifth dog, a terrier mix named Yuki, at a Texas gas station on Thanksgiving in 1966.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Richard Nixon's three dogs were an Irish setter named King Timahoe, a poodle named Vicki, and a terrier named Pasha.

Source: America Comes Alive

Gerald Ford and his daughter Susan had a golden retriever named Liberty. Susan got Liberty as a surprise for her father when she was a puppy. Years later, Liberty had nine puppies of her own.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Jimmy Carter had a border collie mix named Grits that was born on the same day Carter was elected president.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Ronald Reagan had two White House dogs. The one seen here was a Bouvier des Flandres named Lucky that Nancy Reagan received as a gift in 1984.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Reagan's other dog in the White House was a Charles Spaniel named Rex.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

George H.W. Bush had two Springer Spaniels, Millie and Ranger.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Bill Clinton named his chocolate Labrador retriever Buddy after his great-uncle.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

George W. Bush and his first dog in the White House, an English Springer Spaniel named Spot, was one of Millie's puppies.

Source: Presidential Pet Museum

Bush also had two Scottish Terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, who were separated in age by four years.

Source: George W. Bush Presidential Center

The Obamas had two famous Portuguese Water dogs named Bo and Sunny.

Source: The Washington Post

Bo often exercised and played with the president.

Source: White House

Bo and Sunny were so popular that they apparently had official White House schedules for all of their appearances.

Source: PBS