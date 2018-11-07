Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics 25 photos show what Election Day 2018 looks like in America

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Democrats are hoping that a "blue wave" of voters will help them win back Congress, turning Trump into a lame duck president.

A line of voters wraps around Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

A line of voters wraps around Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

(Lawrence Bryant/Reuters)

Millions of Americans across the country took to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard in the 2018 midterm elections.

Engagement this year seems to be higher than usual for midterm elections, which are generally less popular than presidential election years. Even before polls opened on Tuesday, more than 35 million Americans had already voted.

From Georgia to California on Tuesday, lines stretched out the door and around the block as Americans carried out their civic duty.

Here's what Election Day 2018 looks like in America.

Many committed voters got up in the pre-dawn hours to cast their votes before work, like at this polling station at a recreation center in Columbus, Ohio.

Many committed voters got up in the pre-dawn hours to cast their votes before work, like at this polling station at a recreation center in Columbus, Ohio.

Many committed voters got up in the pre-dawn hours to cast their votes before work, like at this polling station at a recreation center in Columbus, Ohio.

(John Minchillo/AP)


The line at the Columbus, Ohio rec center appeared to continue even once voters got inside the gym.

The line at the Columbus, Ohio rec center appeared to continue even once voters got inside the gym.

The line at the Columbus, Ohio rec center appeared to continue even once voters got inside the gym.

(John Minchillo/AP)


Voters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida also had to stand outside, though the weather was more favorable.

Voters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida also had to stand outside, though the weather was more favorable.

Voters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida also had to stand outside, though the weather was more favorable.

(Carlo Allegri/Reuters)


Florida has has several toss-up races today for the House and Senate, as well as a close governor's race.

Voters line up outside the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday.

Voters line up outside the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday.

(Joe Skipper/Reuters)


Lines were also pictured outside this Miami, Florida polling location. Polls in Florida close at 7 p.m., which is one of the earlier closing times.

Lines were also pictured outside this Miami, Florida polling location. Polls in Florida close at 7 p.m., which is one of the earlier closing times.

Lines were also pictured outside this Miami, Florida polling location. Polls in Florida close at 7 p.m., which is one of the earlier closing times.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


Democrat Andrew Gillum is facing off against Republican Ron DeSantis for the Florida governorship. Polls ahead of Tuesday's vote put Gillum in the lead.

Voters fill out ballots in Miami on Tuesday. play

Voters fill out ballots in Miami on Tuesday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty)

Source: Real Clear Politics



In Georgia, some voters waited up to three hours to vote. One of the closest races in the country today is the Georgia governor's race.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station set up at Grady High School in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Source: AP



At one polling station in Snellville, Georgia, hundreds of residents waited in line for more than four hours to vote.

Voters at another polling station, in Atlanta, are seen above on Tuesday.

Voters at another polling station, in Atlanta, are seen above on Tuesday.

(Jessica McGowan/Getty)

Source: Twitter



All sorts of businesses and organizations offer to host polling stations. In Chicago, the Half Acre brewery opened their doors to voters, making for one of the more unique polling locations.

All sorts of businesses and organizations offer to host polling stations. In Chicago, the Half Acre brewery opened their doors to voters, making for one of the more unique polling locations.

All sorts of businesses and organizations offer to host polling stations. In Chicago, the Half Acre brewery opened their doors to voters, making for one of the more unique polling locations.

(John Gress/Reuters)


An even more peculiar voting station was this laundromat, also in Chicago.

An even more peculiar voting station was this laundromat, also in Chicago.

An even more peculiar voting station was this laundromat, also in Chicago.

(John Gress/Reuters)


Bad weather plagued much of the eastern United State as voting kicked off Tuesday morning, including outside this poling station in Washington, DC.

Bad weather plagued much of the eastern United State as voting kicked off Tuesday morning, including outside this poling station in Washington, DC.

Bad weather plagued much of the eastern United State as voting kicked off Tuesday morning, including outside this poling station in Washington, DC.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)


Scott Perry, who represents Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional district, waits in the rain to vote with other residents in Carroll Township Tuesday morning.

Republican Scott Perry (pictured) is fighting off a challenge from Democrat George Scott.

Republican Scott Perry (pictured) is fighting off a challenge from Democrat George Scott.

(Matt Slocum/AP)



Voters young and old stood in line in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. One woman appeared to be fitting in her civic duty before some morning exercise, judging by her stretching.

Voters young and old stood in line in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. One woman appeared to be fitting in her civic duty before some morning exercise, judging by her stretching.

Voters young and old stood in line in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. One woman appeared to be fitting in her civic duty before some morning exercise, judging by her stretching.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)


Every polling booth was filled Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Every polling booth was filled Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Every polling booth was filled Tuesday morning as voters cast their ballots at the Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio.

(John Minchillo/AP)


Libba Bray tweeted out this photo Tuesday morning, and said that "in my 26 years of voting in NYC, I've never seen this."

Libba Bray tweeted out this photo Tuesday morning, and said that "in my 26 years of voting in NYC, I've never seen this."

Libba Bray tweeted out this photo Tuesday morning, and said that "in my 26 years of voting in NYC, I've never seen this."

(Courtesy of Libba Bray)


Another line went out the door and down the street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Another line went out the door and down the street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Another line went out the door and down the street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

(Business Insider/Eliza Relman)


Residents in Kalamazoo, Michigan stood in long lines before the sun came up.

Residents in Kalamazoo, Michigan stood in long lines before the sun came up.

Residents in Kalamazoo, Michigan stood in long lines before the sun came up.

(Courtesy of Michael Rascop)


Caroline Morley snapped this picture as she stood in line to cast her vote in Texas on Tuesday. She tweeted that it was the first time she had ever voted in a grocery store, or needed her passport to vote.

Caroline Morley snapped this picture as she stood in line to cast her vote in Texas on Tuesday. She tweeted that it was the first time she had ever voted in a grocery store, or needed her passport to vote.

Caroline Morley snapped this picture as she stood in line to cast her vote in Texas on Tuesday. She tweeted that it was the first time she had ever voted in a grocery store, or needed her passport to vote.

(Courtesy of Caroline Morley)

Source: Twitter



A man in Florida took this picture of his polling station just after 7 a.m. "I've been voting in this precinct for 15 years. I have NEVER seen the line to vote this long ... even during peak hours," he said.

A man in Florida took this picture of his polling station just after 7 a.m. "I've been voting in this precinct for 15 years. I have NEVER seen the line to vote this long ... even during peak hours," he said.

A man in Florida took this picture of his polling station just after 7 a.m. "I've been voting in this precinct for 15 years. I have NEVER seen the line to vote this long ... even during peak hours," he said.

(Twitter/@BK_131313)


Extremely long lines were also seen in Provo, Utah. The state is voting on a measure that would legalize medical marijuana.

Extremely long lines were also seen in Provo, Utah. The state is voting on a measure that would legalize medical marijuana.

Extremely long lines were also seen in Provo, Utah. The state is voting on a measure that would legalize medical marijuana.

(George Frey/Getty)

Read more: Here are all the states voting on marijuana in the midterms



Thousands of mail-in ballots are seen piled up in Provo.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are seen piled up in Provo.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are seen piled up in Provo.

(George Frey/Getty)


One woman looked none-too-pleased to wait in a long line at a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona.

One woman looked none-too-pleased to wait in a long line at a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona.

One woman looked none-too-pleased to wait in a long line at a polling station in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Ralph Freso/Getty)


A person dressed as a dinosaur urged people to vote in Houston, Texas.

A person dressed as a dinosaur urged people to vote in Houston, Texas.

A person dressed as a dinosaur urged people to vote in Houston, Texas.

(Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)


Butler University's mascot, Blue III, kept Michael Kaltenmark company as he voted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Butler University's mascot, Blue III, kept Michael Kaltenmark company as he voted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Butler University's mascot, Blue III, kept Michael Kaltenmark company as he voted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)


Do you have photos of long lines or interesting scenes at your polling place you'd like to share?

Email the author at acollman@businessinsider.com



