3 dead, including gunman, after mass shooting at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

Three people, including the gunman, were killed in a mass shooting at a Madden NFL video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said 11 people were injured. Nine of them suffered gunshot wounds. Several of the injured were in stable condition Sunday evening, and one of the wounded who suffered multiple gunshots to the chest, was in serious condition, hospital officials said according to CNN.

Authorities identified the gunman as 24-year-old gamer David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, heavily armed FBI agents on Sunday night entered a Baltimore-area townhouse that belongs to the gunman's father, the Associated Press reported.

Katz was a known gamer and appears to have won the the Madden Bills Championship in 2017.

People were shot at the livestream tournament of the new game "Madden NFL 19", hosted at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar at Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor mall.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urged locals to stay away from the area as the shooting unfolded.

A recording of the Twitch live stream shows two competitors playing the game before what appeared to be a red laser appeared on the sweatshirt of one of the gamers. The image disappeared as the gunfire erupted.

Drini Gjoka, one of the two competitors shown in the live stream, tweeted that the "tourney just got shot up" and a bullet had hit his thumb.

The police have not confirmed the identities of the victims who died, but fellow gamers identified the two men as Elijah Clayton, 22, who went by the gaming alter ego TrueBoy, and Taylor Robertson, 27, aka Spotme, according to the Los Angeles Times, Action News Jax, and Reuters.

Suspect may have been jilted gamer

A competitor told the Los Angeles Times the gunman competed and lost earlier in the tournament.

Steven "Steveyj" Javaruski told the LA Times Katz "targeted a few people" and shot at least five before killing himself.

Madden publisher and the host of the tournament, Electronic Arts, responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying "this is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved."

Officials respond

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and they were monitoring the situation.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he had been in touch with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to offer "state support and resources" in response to the shooting.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida tweeted that local authorities were in touch with federal resources needed as the investigation continues.

The shooting comes two days after a gunman killed one person and injured two at a high school football game, which Florida Sen. Bill Nelson referenced in a tweet, writing "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."