3 of the same senators who were on the Judiciary Committee when Anita Hill testified are still on it. Here's what the makeup was then compared to now.

When Anita Hill testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her in 1991, all 14 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were white men.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Orrin Hatch of Utah, and Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont are still on the committee.

Today, all of the Republicans on the committee are white men. Four of the Democrats are women, and three of the Democrats are people of color.

Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before the committee about her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

