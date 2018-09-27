Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

3 of the same senators who were on the Judiciary Committee when Anita Hill testified are still on it. Here's what the makeup was then compared to now.


Politics 3 of the same senators who were on the Judiciary Committee when Anita Hill testified are still on it. Here's what the makeup was then compared to now.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Three senators, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Orrin Hatch of Utah, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont, were on the Judiciary Committee when Anita Hill testified in 1991. Here is the committee makeup from then and now ahead of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein. play

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • When Anita Hill testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her in 1991, all 14 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were white men.
  • Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Orrin Hatch of Utah, and Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont are still on the committee.
  • Today, all of the Republicans on the committee are white men. Four of the Democrats are women, and three of the Democrats are people of color.
  • Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before the committee about her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

Back in 1991 when Anita Hill testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, it was before an all-white, all-male Senate Judiciary Committee.

That image, and the cultural issues that Hill's story brought up, inspired a record number of women to run for office, prompting 1992 to be called "The Year of the Woman."

On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the committee that Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school. Kavanaugh will also testify on Thursday.

Today, four of the Democrats on the committee are women, and three Democrats are people of color. All of the Republicans are white men.

Three of the senators — Republicans Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Orrin Hatch of Utah, and Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont, were actually on committee when Hill testified, and are still on it today.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Here's who was on the Senate Judiciary Committee then and now:

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's ambitious new crown prince is reportedly...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump justin trudeau canada
Politics Trump says he rejected a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because of trade tensions
aircraft carrier
Politics US aircraft carriers are spending less time deployed for war — which could become a problem as the US Navy prepares to take on China and Russia
donald trump jim acosta
Politics Trump clashes with CNN's Jim Acosta after he asks why the president always seems to side with men accused of sexual assault
Trump Mr. Kurd
Politics Trump calls Kurdish journalist 'Mr. Kurd' during freewheeling press conference
X
Advertisement