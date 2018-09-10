30 ships ordered to flee US Navy's biggest base in Virginia as Hurricane Florence closes in

news

The US Navy has ordered 30 ships, likely including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, to take to the seas as Hurricane Florence approaches from the Atlantic with 115 mph winds.

US Navy ships can survive rough seas, but they handle it better while sailing. If moored at a station, waves could damage them against the piers.

Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 3 storm around 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, when it recorded 115 mph winds.

The Navy issued a "sortie code alpha" or its strongest possible order to move ships immediately in the presence of heavy weather.

US Navy ships weather rough storms all the time, and have been built to withstand hurricanes, but when moored to hard piers they're susceptible to damage or even grounding, should the mooring lines break.

"Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," said US Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Christopher Grady said in a release.

"Ships will be directed to areas of the Atlantic where they will be best postured for storm avoidance," another release read.



The US Navy's Naval Station Norfolk hosts the US Navy's most important and expensive ships. Because this region is one of only a few sites certified to work on the nuclear propulsion cores of US submarines and supercarriers, it regularly sees these ships for maintenance.

The US's aircraft carrier deployment schedule dictates that two carriers stay docked for overhauls at any given time.

Much of the US's east coast, including Virginia, has declared a state of emergency as it braces for the storm.

Florence is poised to make landfall early Thursday somewhere around North and South Carolina, and is likely to strengthen as it approaches.