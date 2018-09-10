Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

30 ships ordered to flee US Navy's biggest base in Virginia as Hurricane Florence closes in


Politics 30 ships ordered to flee US Navy's biggest base in Virginia as Hurricane Florence closes in

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," said US Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Christopher Grady said in a release.

naval station norfolk aircraft carrier play

naval station norfolk aircraft carrier

(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ernest R. Scott)

  • The US Navy has ordered 30 ships, likely including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, to take to the seas as Hurricane Florence approaches from the Atlantic with 115 mph winds.
  • US Navy ships can survive rough seas, but they handle it better while sailing. If moored at a station, waves could damage them against the piers.
  • Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 3 storm around 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, when it recorded 115 mph winds.

The US Navy has ordered 30 ships, likely including nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, to take to the seas as Hurricane Florence approaches from the Atlantic with 115 mph winds.

The Navy issued a "sortie code alpha" or its strongest possible order to move ships immediately in the presence of heavy weather.

US Navy ships weather rough storms all the time, and have been built to withstand hurricanes, but when moored to hard piers they're susceptible to damage or even grounding, should the mooring lines break.

"Our ships can better weather storms of this magnitude when they are underway," said US Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Christopher Grady said in a release.

"Ships will be directed to areas of the Atlantic where they will be best postured for storm avoidance," another release read.

The US Navy's Naval Station Norfolk hosts the US Navy's most important and expensive ships. Because this region is one of only a few sites certified to work on the nuclear propulsion cores of US submarines and supercarriers, it regularly sees these ships for maintenance.

The US's aircraft carrier deployment schedule dictates that two carriers stay docked for overhauls at any given time.

Hurricane Florence strengthened to a Category 3 storm around 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, when it recorded 115 mph winds. Much of the US's east coast, including Virginia, has declared a state of emergency as it braces for the storm.

Florence is poised to make landfall early Thursday somewhere around North and South Carolina, and is likely to strengthen as it approaches.

Top Articles

1 Politics Here are 10 million-dollar projects in Africa funded by Chinabullet
2 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet
3 Politics China reportedly detained a man for terrorist charges after...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump chart debt obama
Politics Bob Woodward book: Gary Cohn was 'astounded at Trump's lack of basic understanding' about the federal debt
Donald Trump
Politics Trump reportedly wanted to raise the top income tax bracket to 44%, but Gary Cohn talked him out of it
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 28, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. While scheduled to discuss the Justice Department Inspector general report released this month on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Republicans were expected to use the opportunity to press for release of documents subpoenaed by the committee that detail FBI actions in 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics Trump-backed GOP congressman abruptly resigns to focus on campaign for governor in hotly contested Florida race
Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis with his wife, Casey DeSantis.
Politics Ron DeSantis, the Trump-backed Florida gubernatorial nominee, repeatedly spoke at events organized by a racist