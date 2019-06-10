Honourable Adebo Edward Ogundoyin is the new Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The 32-year-old Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representative was unanimously elected of all the members of the Assembly.

This makes him one of the youngest Speakers of the House Of Assembly in Nigeria.

Ogundoyin was sworn in by the clerk of the assembly, Ms Felicia Oyediran to fill the post formerly held by the late speaker of the 8th Oyo State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo.

During his speech, he promised to pass good laws and to represent his people properly.

In his words: "Our state sets the pace of new generation leaders by electing me as the youngest Speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria. Politically, Oyo state has always set the pace for good things in Nigeria, and I promise, we the 9th will raise the bar of quality representation of the people."

"I need your support, cooperation, and advice on how to move the house forward and you are free to call me to order when I am about to drift. Our dream is to make Oyo State House of Assembly a model to others across Nigeria.

"I believe with the continuous support and cooperation of all other lawmakers in the house, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde and his cabinet, our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the people of Oyo State, we are going to make laws and formulate policies that will alleviate our people from suffering and make them proud of us."

The newly elected speaker is one of the sons of the late philanthropist and industrialist, late Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin.

He is an Agronomist and a graduate of Babcock University.