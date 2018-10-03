Morocco’s interior ministry said all the migrants on board the boat were from sub-Saharan Africa without giving further details of their nationalities.
The Moroccan navy and a Spanish aid agency put the survival figure at 26, according to reports.
Morocco’s interior ministry in a statement on Monday, October 1, 2018, said all the migrants on board the boat were from sub-Saharan Africa without giving further details.
The ministry said investigations showed that the organiser of the risky crossing of the Mediterranean sea was from Mali.
Joel Millman, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Reuters that “the boat was adrift since Sunday with 60 people aboard. At least 34 have drowned, it looks like there were 26 survivors.”
In August 2018, the platform of Migration Enlightenment Project Nigeria, MEPN, raised an alarm that over 700 Nigerians died in the Mediterranean Sea while migrating illegally so far in 2018.
The group said out of over 1,500 migrants that have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in 2018, many of them were Nigerians.
Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari had said those leaving the country through illegal means are doing so 'at their own risk'
He said the country will continue to repatriate Nigerians stuck abroad.
The president stated this during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, late August in Abuja, the nation's capital.
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
Nigerian banks illegally charged customers over N65 billion in 6 years
Crude oil price is heading towards $90 per barrel and it is a good news for Nigeria
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Nigeria's central bank says it is engaging with MTN and 4 banks over $8.1 billion claims
Nigeria suspends plans for a national carrier and we all saw it coming
5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian government is yet to address
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi