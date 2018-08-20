Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 books Obama says he's read this summer and is recommending you read, too


Politics 5 books Obama says he's read this summer and is recommending you read, too

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former President Barack Obama released a new reading list on Sunday, recommending five books to help people end their summer on a thoughtful note.

Former President Barack Obama is an avid reader. play

Former President Barack Obama is an avid reader.

(Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama released a new reading list on Sunday, recommending five books to help people end their summer on a thoughtful note.

"This summer I've been absorbed by new novels, revisited an old classic, and reaffirmed my faith in our ability to move forward together when we seek the truth," Obama wrote in a Facebook post.

Obama, an avid reader and author, often recommends books he's enjoyed reading to the public. The former president's reading lists tend to be topical and linked to issues he's focusing on at the time.

Before a trip to Africa earlier this summer, for example, Obama released a reading list centered around African literature.

Through his newest reading list, Obama may be emphasizing the need to place stock in facts over emotions or personal bias.

'Educated,' by Tara Westover

'Educated,' by Tara Westover play

'Educated,' by Tara Westover

(Amazon)

Obama described "Educated" as a "remarkable memoir of a young woman raised in a survivalist family in Idaho who strives for education while still showing great understanding and love for the world she leaves behind."



'Warlight,' by Michael Ondaatje

'Warlight,' by Michael Ondaatje play

'Warlight,' by Michael Ondaatje

(Amazon)

Obama called "Warlight," which is set after World War II, "a meditation on the lingering effects of war on family."



'A House for Mr. Biswas,' by Sir VS Naipaul

'A House for Mr. Biswas,' by Sir VS Naipaul play

'A House for Mr. Biswas,' by Sir VS Naipaul

(Amazon)

Obama said he reread "A House for Mr. Biswas" this summer, describing it as Naipaul's "first great novel about growing up in Trinidad and the challenge of post-colonial identity."

Naipaul, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, died on August 11 at the age of 85.



'An American Marriage,' by Tayari Jones

'An American Marriage,' by Tayari Jones play

'An American Marriage,' by Tayari Jones

(Amazon)

Obama characterized "An American Marriage" as "a moving portrayal of the effects of a wrongful conviction on a young African-American couple."



'Factfulness,' by Hans Rosling

'Factfulness,' by Hans Rosling play

'Factfulness,' by Hans Rosling

(Amazon)

Describing Rosling as an "outstanding international public health expert," Obama said "Factfulness" is a "hopeful book about the potential for human progress when we work off facts rather than our inherent biases."



Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics Trump's fight with Turkey is helping Russia and Iranbullet
3 Dynasties These are the political families in Ghana that apparently...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A German air force Tornado jet takes off from the German army airbase in Jagel, northern Germany, December 10, 2015.
Politics Germany wants a new nuclear-capable fighter, and the US may get a say about which one
Both President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been escalating their attacks on Special Counsel Robert Mueller in recent days.
Politics Trump targeted Mueller in his most direct attack yet, and experts say his comments could impact the Manafort trial
Fishermen sail past the floating Russian nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov, which was towed to an Atomflot base in Murmansk for nuclear fuel loading, in St. Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2018.
Politics China may add a 'nuclear element' to the disputes in the South China Sea, the Pentagon is warning
AK-308 Kalashnikov
Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308 rifle with a large 7.62mm NATO round